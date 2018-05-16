Moo Free Bunny Comb Easter Egg & Surprise 95G

Product Description
- Cocoa Easter Egg with Honeycomb Toffee & Cocoa Bar
- Betty's Easter Adventure
- One Easter, Betty the adventuring granny hops in her choccy rocket to visit her beatboxing bunny buddy, Cinder. But just as she is about to touch down on cinder's totally toffee planet, her rocket malfunctions. Cinder hops to the rescue, tossing a rope up to Betty and tying the other end to a giant pile of Easter eggs. Betty slides down the rope, and the pair spend the afternoon watching shooting stars and sipping hot chocolate. When the time comes for betty to shoot off, the two load up her rocket with enough eggs to take back to everyone on earth just in time for a delicious Easter celebration!
- Moo Free is an ethical family business whose team includes several amazing people with autism.
- UTZ Certified - cocoa
- We purchase UTZ certified cocoa for this product to support sustainable farming - www.utz.org
- Design: bigfish.co.uk
- Moo Free is for everyone, bringing chocolatey togetherness with every delicious dairy-dodging bite.
- Box: Card - Widely recycled, compostable.
- Egg Protector: Plastic - Made with recycled plastic.
- Widely recycled
- Recycle
- The egg clasp inside this box has been made with recycled plastic.
- Please be kind to the environment and recycle it again. Thank you :)
- For Dairy Dodging Choccy Chompers
- A Choc-Packed Party of Milk-Free Mayhem
- No Palm Oil
- Dairy, gluten, soya free
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 95G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa [33%] (Cocoa Butter. Cocoa Mass), Rice Flour, Honeycomb [6%] (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sodium Bicarbonate), Inulin*, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), *Inulin is a Plant Based Dietary Fibre
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Hazelnuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Moo Free Ltd,
- 3 Kingfisher Units,
- Holsworthy,
- Devon,
- EX22 6HL,
- UK.
Importer address
- Trialia Foods Australia Pty Ltd,
- 424 Princes Highway,
- Noble Park North, Vic 3174.
Return to
- Moo Free Ltd,
- 3 Kingfisher Units,
- Holsworthy,
- Devon,
- EX22 6HL,
- UK.
- www.moofreechocolates.com
- hello@moofreechocolates.com
Net Contents
95g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2108 kJ / 505 kcal
|Fat
|28 g
|of which saturates
|17 g
|Carbohydrate
|57 g
|of which sugars
|41 g
|Protein
|3 g
|Salt
|0.07 g
