WESTLAB 100% PURE DEAD SEA BATH SALTS 1KG Go to www.westlab.co.uk to discover more great ways to use your Dead Sea Salts! Foot Soaking, Body Scrub, Shampoo

Thank you for choosing Westlabs Salts... you can have confidence in our quality: - Certified mineral content - rich in Magnesium - Suitable for use on sensitive skin - Independently tested and approved for purity - Responsible sourced - 100% natural ingredients - Vegan-Friendly

This is a natural product, so there can be variation in the colour and texture.

Mineral Wellbeing Nourishes dry, Irritated skin Suitable for use on skin prone to Eczema and Psoriasis 100% Natural Mineral Salts Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 1000G

Ingredients

Maris Sal (Dead Sea Salt)

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Preparation and Usage