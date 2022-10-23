We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Westlab 100% Pure Dead Sea Bath Salts 1Kg

Westlab 100% Pure Dead Sea Bath Salts 1Kg

4.5(4)
Low Everyday Price

£2.75

£0.28/100g

WESTLAB 100% PURE DEAD SEA BATH SALTS 1KG Go to www.westlab.co.uk to discover more great ways to use your Dead Sea Salts!Foot Soaking, Body Scrub, Shampoo
Thank you for choosing Westlabs Salts... you can have confidence in our quality:- Certified mineral content - rich in Magnesium- Suitable for use on sensitive skin- Independently tested and approved for purity- Responsible sourced- 100% natural ingredients- Vegan-Friendly
This is a natural product, so there can be variation in the colour and texture.
Mineral WellbeingNourishes dry, Irritated skinSuitable for use on skin prone to Eczema and Psoriasis100% Natural Mineral SaltsSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 1000G

Ingredients

Maris Sal (Dead Sea Salt)

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Preparation and Usage

Add salts to a warm bath (37-39°C is ideal)Use 100-250g (1/2-1 cup) for skin health or 500g-1Kg (2-4 cups) for dry, itchy skinRelax and soak for at least 20 minutes

