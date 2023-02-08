We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Nix & Kix Sparkling Mango & Ginger Drink 750Ml

4.4(37)Write a review
Nix & Kix Sparkling Mango & Ginger Drink 750Ml
£2.95
£0.39/100ml

Product Description

  • Lightly sparkling drink of full bodied mango paired with earthy ginger, a zing of cayenne and other fruit juices.
  • Vegan and only 26 cal*
  • *Per serving of 150ml
  • The Nix Bit: No sweeteners, no caffeine and naturally low in calories
  • The Kix Bit: A refreshing blend of fruit and cayenne for a kick ass day (or night)
  • 100% Natural
  • With a Cayenne Zing
  • It Takes Two to Mango
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 750ML
  • naturally low in calories

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate 45% (Apple, Lime, Mango 2%) Natural Flavouring, Chilli and Ginger Extract, Natural Colour (Carotenes)

Storage

For best before: see top or bottle neck.

Additives

  • Free From Sweeteners

Name and address

  • 86-90 Paul Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 4NE.

Return to

  • Curious for More? Then Get in Touch:
  • NIXANDKIX.COM
  • 86-90 Paul Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 4NE.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy17kcal
-/74kJ
Fat<0.1g
of which saturates<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.4g
of which sugars4.3g*
Protein0.1g
Salt<0.01g
*contains naturally occurring sugars-
View all Adult Soft Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

37 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tasteless!

2 stars

Found it quite tasteless even with the peppery kick. Won't be buying it again and the same goes for the raspberry and rhubarb!

I really love this drink, not too sweet.

5 stars

I really love this drink, not too sweet.

A little more than I bargained for!

5 stars

I purchased this as part of my Christmas shop in an attempt to provide designated drivers with something a little more interesting over the festive period. To be honest, I wasn't expecting much more than a 'tropical drink' and so was very pleasantly surprised with the taste. I enjoyed the backdrop of ginger (and just a hint of cayenne). I also appreciated the relatively low calories. Definitely not my last purchase

Delicious.

5 stars

They've got this just right. A little zing - not too much - an undertone of mango and WOW. Love this. I don't drink - my friends do. I normally have water - this is going to be my new 'tipple'. Fabulous!

Really refreshing

4 stars

Tasted like a high quality fizzy drink. The taste was natural with authentic flavours. Great as a mixer or with lots of ice

Something different

5 stars

A unique combination of flavour. The taste is well balanced and it is surprisingly refreshing. It's worth a try especially where you want to try something different.

Tastes refreshing

3 stars

The drink tastes refreshing when chilled. I loved packaging and it looks premium. Overall the taste was okay but I did not like the aftertaste. The ginger taste was way strong than I expected. The mango and ginger smells lovely.

Love the kick of cayenne mixed with the fruits in

5 stars

Love the kick of cayenne mixed with the fruits in this drink

The drink flavour is OK but the Mango flavour shou

3 stars

The drink flavour is OK but the Mango flavour should be stronger. The ginger is barely there never mind feeling the heat that ginger should give. Overall it was very sweet and too fizzy

Such a good quality drink, really tasty, light and

5 stars

Such a good quality drink, really tasty, light and full of flavour

1-10 of 37 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here