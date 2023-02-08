Nix & Kix Sparkling Mango & Ginger Drink 750Ml

Tasteless!
Found it quite tasteless even with the peppery kick. Won't be buying it again and the same goes for the raspberry and rhubarb!
I really love this drink, not too sweet.
A little more than I bargained for!
I purchased this as part of my Christmas shop in an attempt to provide designated drivers with something a little more interesting over the festive period. To be honest, I wasn't expecting much more than a 'tropical drink' and so was very pleasantly surprised with the taste. I enjoyed the backdrop of ginger (and just a hint of cayenne). I also appreciated the relatively low calories. Definitely not my last purchase
Delicious.
They've got this just right. A little zing - not too much - an undertone of mango and WOW. Love this. I don't drink - my friends do. I normally have water - this is going to be my new 'tipple'. Fabulous!
Really refreshing
Tasted like a high quality fizzy drink. The taste was natural with authentic flavours. Great as a mixer or with lots of ice
Something different
A unique combination of flavour. The taste is well balanced and it is surprisingly refreshing. It's worth a try especially where you want to try something different.
Tastes refreshing
The drink tastes refreshing when chilled. I loved packaging and it looks premium. Overall the taste was okay but I did not like the aftertaste. The ginger taste was way strong than I expected. The mango and ginger smells lovely.
Love the kick of cayenne mixed with the fruits in
The drink flavour is OK but the Mango flavour shou
Such a good quality drink, really tasty, light and
