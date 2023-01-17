We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Pimiento Stuffed Green Olives920g

Write a review
Tesco Pimiento Stuffed Green Olives920g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 510kJ / 124kcal

Product Description

  • Pimiento paste stuffed green olives in brine.
  • HAND PICKED From Spanish olive groves nurtured by trusted farmers
  • Pack size: 595G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Green Olives, Water, Pimiento Paste (11%)(Water, Pimento, Salt, Thickener (Sodium Alginate, Guar Gum), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid)), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 14 days and by date shown

Number of uses

approx. 39 Servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

595g

Net Contents

920g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g
Energy510kJ / 124kcal76kJ / 19kcal
Fat13.0g2.0g
Saturates3.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre2.1g0.3g
Protein0.7g0.1g
Salt4.13g0.62g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

Safety information

CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.

9 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Delicious and can be an addictive snack.

5 stars

Delicious and can be an addictive snack.

very good and tasty!

5 stars

very good and tasty!

I love them!

5 stars

I love them!

Salad favourites

5 stars

Excellent quality and a very good price…..please do not put them up again

Used mainly to go with pre-dinner drinks

4 stars

Used mainly to go with pre-dinner drinks

Not lovely olives

2 stars

I found these olives to be unsatisfactory. They are small and unusually tough to eat. The filling might as well not be there as I couldn't taste it. They are cheap but I wouldn't buy them again.

Quality stuffed olives

5 stars

Used as pizza topping and salad item.

Nice and tasty

5 stars

Very tasty, I normally wash these and the black olives under cold running water let them drain and in a mixing bowl add some balsamic vinegar garlic granules and mild herbs, mix all together and replace them all mixed up back in the jars ,then refrigerate until needed the balsamic vinegar gives a lovely taste when mixed with the garlic, herbs and olives and they are nice in salads or on their own

Great value for money

5 stars

Great value for money

