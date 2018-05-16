We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fruit Flavour Candy Sticks With Temporary Tattoo 18G

£ 0.40
£2.23/100g

Product Description

  • Fruit Flavour Candy Sticks with Temporary Tattoo
  • © Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.
  • Batman and all related characters and elements @ & ™
  • DC Comics. DC Logo: TM & @ DC. WB Shield: TM & @ WBEI. (s19)
  • L.O.L. Surprise!™ is a trademark of MGA in the U.S. and other countries.
  • All logos, names, characters, likeness, images, slogans and packaging appearance are the property of MGA.
  • Used under license by World Confections UK Ltd.
  • Fruit flavour
  • Gluten Free
  • No Artificial Colours
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 18G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cornflour, Glucose Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Beef Gelatine (Halal), Flavouring

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See Bottom of Display

Produce of

Produced in Colombia

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 36 months.
  • Small parts - choking hazard. Adult supervision recommended.
  • 1 Tattoo in each box! For external use only. Do not ingest.
  • DO NOT EAT THE TATTOOS

Importer address

  • Thornycroft Ltd,
  • 3 Martello Road,
  • Poole,
  • Dorset,
  • BH13 7DQ.
  • EU/EIRE,

Distributor address

  • Thornycroft Ltd,
  • 3 Martello Road,
  • Poole,
  • Dorset,
  • BH13 7DQ.
  • EU/EIRE,

Return to

  • Thornycroft Ltd,
  • 3 Martello Road,
  • Poole,
  • Dorset,
  • BH13 7DQ.
  • EU/EIRE,
  • D18 CV48.
  • www.thornycroft.co.uk

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

18g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1651kJ/
-389kcal
Fat 0 g
Of which Saturates)0 g
Carbohydrate 96 g
(Of which Sugars)84 g
Protein 0 g
Salt <0.03 g

Safety information

Not suitable for children under 36 months. Small parts - choking hazard. Adult supervision recommended. 1 Tattoo in each box! For external use only. Do not ingest. DO NOT EAT THE TATTOOS

