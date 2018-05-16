Fruit Flavour Candy Sticks With Temporary Tattoo 18G

Product Description
- Fruit Flavour Candy Sticks with Temporary Tattoo
- © Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.
- Batman and all related characters and elements @ & ™
- DC Comics. DC Logo: TM & @ DC. WB Shield: TM & @ WBEI. (s19)
- L.O.L. Surprise!™ is a trademark of MGA in the U.S. and other countries.
- All logos, names, characters, likeness, images, slogans and packaging appearance are the property of MGA.
- Used under license by World Confections UK Ltd.
- Fruit flavour
- Gluten Free
- No Artificial Colours
- Halal
- Pack size: 18G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cornflour, Glucose Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Beef Gelatine (Halal), Flavouring
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See Bottom of Display
Produce of
Produced in Colombia
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Warnings
- Not suitable for children under 36 months.
- Small parts - choking hazard. Adult supervision recommended.
- 1 Tattoo in each box! For external use only. Do not ingest.
- DO NOT EAT THE TATTOOS
Importer address
- Thornycroft Ltd,
- 3 Martello Road,
- Poole,
- Dorset,
- BH13 7DQ.
- EU/EIRE,
Distributor address
- Thornycroft Ltd,
- 3 Martello Road,
- Poole,
- Dorset,
- BH13 7DQ.
- EU/EIRE,
Return to
- Thornycroft Ltd,
- 3 Martello Road,
- Poole,
- Dorset,
- BH13 7DQ.
- EU/EIRE,
- D18 CV48.
- www.thornycroft.co.uk
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
18g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1651kJ/
|-
|389kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|Of which Saturates)
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|96 g
|(Of which Sugars)
|84 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|<0.03 g
Safety information
Not suitable for children under 36 months. Small parts - choking hazard. Adult supervision recommended. 1 Tattoo in each box! For external use only. Do not ingest. DO NOT EAT THE TATTOOS
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021