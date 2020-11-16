Heat & Enjoy Quarter Pounder & Cheese 453G
- Energy2528kJ 604kcal30%
- Fat29.5g42%
- Saturates10.3g52%
- Sugars8.6g10%
- Salt2.9g48%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2528kJ
Product Description
- 2 Beef quarter pounder burgers and 2 bread rolls with a sachet of burger sauce, processed cheese slices and a sachet of bacon flavour onion crumb.
- Succulent beef burgers with classic burger sauce, cheese slices and an onion and bacon flavoured crumb
- Pack size: 453G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef Burger, Bread Roll, Burger Sauce, Processed Cheese Slices, Bacon Flavour Onion Crumb.
Beef Burger contains: Beef (86%), Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Paprika, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Chicory Fibre, White Pepper, Bay, Black Pepper Extract, Flavouring.
Bread Roll contains: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Yeast, Palm Oil, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Burger Sauce contains: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Gherkin, Sugar, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Egg Yolk, Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Mustard Flour, Paprika, Mustard Husk, Sea Salt, Turmeric, Sunflower Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Processed Cheese Slices contain: Cheese [Cheese (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid)], Water, Whey Powder (Milk), Butter (Milk), Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Polyphosphate, Sodium Phosphates), Flavouring, Calcium Phosphate, Milk Proteins, Colours (Carotenes, Paprika Extract).
Bacon Flavour Onion Crumb contains: Wheat Flour, Onion, Sunflower Oil, Palm Oil, Salt, Sugar, Yeast, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Smoked Maltodextrin, Maltodextrin, Beetroot Juice, Colour (Paprika Extract), Citric Acid.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Grill
Instructions: Time: 14-16 mins Temperature: Medium-High Place the beef burgera under a pre-heated grill, turning occasionally. During the final minute of cooking, place both halves of the bun under the grill and lightly toast on both sides. Place the grilled burgers on top of the bun bases, then add a cheese slice and half a sachet of bacon flavour onion crumb to each. Add half the burger sauce on the top halves of the bun, flip over and place onto the burger and serve.
Produce of
Made using British and Irish beef.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
452g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/2 of a pack (214g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2528kJ
|1181kJ
|604kcal
|282kcal
|Fat
|29.5g
|13.8g
|Saturates
|10.3g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|54.4g
|25.4g
|Sugars
|8.6g
|4.0g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.6g
|Protein
|29.5g
|13.8g
|Salt
|2.9g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 452g typically weighs 428g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
