Mini Babybel Light Cheese Snacks 10 X 20G 200G

Product Description
- Mini Babybel Light Chse Snks 10 x 20g 200g
- Mini Babybel® light is the delicious, nutritious and convenient snack for everyones (both kids and adults).
- Made with skimmed milk, our cheese is still full of flavour but each mini-cheese contains only 42 kcals (174kJ)
- A 100% real cheese snack easy to pop in a rucksack or bag, making it ideal for snacks and lunches at work or school
- Made from 175ml of milk in each cheese, making it:
- - Rich in protein
- - Rich in calcium
- Free from added colours, flavours and preservatives
- It is safe to eat whilst pregnant and suitable for vegetarians and lactose intolerants.
- Natural reduced fat cheese
- Half the fat of Mini Babybel® Original
Information
Ingredients
Made from Pasteurised Milk
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated after purchase
Warnings
- To avoid choking hazards for children under 4, cut into bite-size pieces. Children should always be supervised while eating.
Name and address
- Bel,
- B.P. 114,
- 92151 Suresnes Cedex,
- France.
- Bel UK Ltd,
- 160 London Road,
Return to
- Bel UK Ltd,
- 160 London Road,
- Sevenoaks,
- TN13 2JA.
- www.babybel.co.uk
- Consumer careline:
- 0800 030 4594 (GB) /
- 1 800 904 000 (ROI).
- Freepost Bel UK Consumer Care.
Net Contents
10 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Mini Babybel®
|Energy
|869 kJ
|174 kJ
|-
|208 kcal
|42 kcal
|Fat
|12 g
|2.4 g
|of which saturates
|8 g
|1.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|< 0.01 g
|< 0.01 g
|of which sugars
|< 0.01 g
|< 0.01 g
|Protein
|25 g
|5 g
|Salt
|1.8 g
|0.36 g
|Calcium
|760 mg (95%*)
|152 mg (19%*)
|* Reference intake
|-
|-
Safety information
To avoid choking hazards for children under 4, cut into bite-size pieces. Children should always be supervised while eating.
