Tesco All Butter Chocolate Chip Shortbread 180G
- Energy428kJ 102kcal5%
- Fat5.6g8%
- Saturates3.4g17%
- Sugars3.6g4%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2138kJ / 511kcal
Product Description
- All butter shortbread with chocolate chips.
- MADE IN SCOTLAND Baked to a traditional buttery recipe with dark chocolate.
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (29%), Dark Chocolate Chips (14%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Sugar, Salt.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Made using EU & non-EU butter and chocolate.
Number of uses
9 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One shortbread (20g)
|Energy
|2138kJ / 511kcal
|428kJ / 102kcal
|Fat
|27.9g
|5.6g
|Saturates
|17.2g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|57.3g
|11.5g
|Sugars
|18.2g
|3.6g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|0.5g
|Protein
|6.4g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
