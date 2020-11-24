Higgidy Vegetable Samosa Vegan Rolls 160G
Product Description
- Vegetable Samosa Vegan Rolls
- Spiced cauliflower, carrot and chickpeas with sweet mango chutney, wrapped in vegan puff pastry and hand-topped with a mixed seed sprinkle.
- Everyday food, made GLORIOUS
- We're Higgidy, and we make feel-good family food. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lazy weekend lunches and swift but satisfying mid-week suppers.
- All packaging is 100% recyclable
- Tray - responsibly sourced cardboard & widely recycled.
- Plastic film - not currently recycled.
- We are working hard towards reducing the amount of plastic in our packaging - find out more at higgidy.co.uk/recycle
- All ingredients are suitable for vegans
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
Puff Pastry (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier: Mono and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Water, Salt), Cauliflower (10%), Mango Chutney (Sugar, Mango, Water, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic, Cumin Seeds, Cumin, Black Onion Seeds, Cardamom, Colour: Paprika Extract, Garam Masala, Coriander, Black Pepper, Fennel Seeds, Fenugreek, Mixed Spice, Cloves), Potato, Chickpeas, Sautéed Onion (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Carrot, Coconut Milk, Spinach, Tomato Purée, Water, Cornflour, Golden Linseeds, Coriander, Salt, Garlic Purée, Fennel Seeds, Brown Linseeds, Poppy Seeds, Black Onion Seeds, Colour: Plain Caramel, Turmeric, Caraway Seeds, Curry Powder (Contains Mustard), Dried Red Chilli, *www.higgidy.co.uk/palmoil
Allergy Information
- However, this product is made on a site that also handles Soya, Milk, Egg and Fish so for anyone with an allergy we would advise against eating this to be extra safe.
Storage
For use by see film. Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Freeze before use by date and use within one month. Once defrosted, eat within 24 hours. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and don't refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: These rolls are ready to eat but taste best heated up. Preheat oven to 180°C, 160°C Fan/Gas Mark 4. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray and heat for about 10-12 minutes. Do not reheat.
Preparation and Usage
- These rolls are ready to eat cold but can also be heated up. Please remove packaging before heating & serving.
Name and address
- Higgidy Ltd,
- Shoreham-by-Sea,
- West Sussex,
- BN43 6PB.
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Roll
|Energy
|1330kJ/318kcal
|359kJ/86kcal
|Fat
|17.4g
|4.7g
|of which saturates
|8.1g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|36.0g
|9.7g
|of which sugars
|7.4g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|0.7g
|Protein
|4.9g
|1.3g
|Salt
|1.60g
|0.43g
