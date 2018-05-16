By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
KitKat Ice Cream Cone 4x110ml

KitKat Ice Cream Cone 4x110ml
£ 3.00
£0.68/100ml

New

Each Cone** contains,**One Cone (110ml/68g)
  • Energy890kJ 212kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.8g
    14%
  • Saturates7.1g
    36%
  • Sugars19g
    21%
  • Salt0.10g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1310 kJ

Product Description

  • Biscuit cone (13%) with vanilla and chocolate flavour ice creams, chocolate flavoured sauce and a chocolate coated wafer finger (13%).
  • Have a break, have a KitKat®
  • Carton - Recycle
  • Lid - Recycle
  • Sleeve - Don't Recycle
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • Use under licence by Froneri International Ltd.
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Sunflower, Palm), Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Milk Fat, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Processed Euchema Seaweed), Flavourings, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Nuts.

Storage

For Best Before End See side of cartonStore below -18°C Keep frozen

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 cones

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,

Return to

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,
  • Baldonnell Business Park,
  • Baldonnell,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • Complaints www.froneri.uk.com

Net Contents

4 x 110ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer serving**Reference Intake*
Energy 1310 kJ810 kJ890 kJ8400 kJ
-313 kcal193 kcal212 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 14g8.9g9.8g70g
of which: saturates 10g6.4g7.1g20g
Carbohydrate 42g26g28g260g
of which: sugars 28g17g19g90g
Fibre 1.1g0.7g0.7g-
Protein 3.6g2.2g2.4g50g
Salt 0.15g0.09g0.10g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One Cone (110ml/68g)----
Pack contains 4 cones----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Using Product Information

