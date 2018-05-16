KitKat Ice Cream Cone 4x110ml
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1310 kJ
Product Description
- Biscuit cone (13%) with vanilla and chocolate flavour ice creams, chocolate flavoured sauce and a chocolate coated wafer finger (13%).
- Have a break, have a KitKat®
- Carton - Recycle
- Lid - Recycle
- Sleeve - Don't Recycle
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- Use under licence by Froneri International Ltd.
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 440ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Sunflower, Palm), Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Milk Fat, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Processed Euchema Seaweed), Flavourings, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Colour (Carotenes)
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts and Nuts.
Storage
For Best Before End See side of cartonStore below -18°C Keep frozen
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 cones
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of the Froneri Group,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
- Unit D,
Return to
- Complaints www.froneri.uk.com
Net Contents
4 x 110ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100ml
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|Energy
|1310 kJ
|810 kJ
|890 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|313 kcal
|193 kcal
|212 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|14g
|8.9g
|9.8g
|70g
|of which: saturates
|10g
|6.4g
|7.1g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|42g
|26g
|28g
|260g
|of which: sugars
|28g
|17g
|19g
|90g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.7g
|0.7g
|-
|Protein
|3.6g
|2.2g
|2.4g
|50g
|Salt
|0.15g
|0.09g
|0.10g
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**One Cone (110ml/68g)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 cones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
