Mentos Fruit Che Wy Sweets 5 X 38 G

Product Description
- Chewy fruit flavoured sweets.
- Just Natural Colours
- Pack size: 190G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose syrup, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Strawberry, Orange, Lemon) (2%), Coconut Oil, Acid (Citric Acid), Starch, Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Cocoa Butter, Thickeners (Gellan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Gum Arabic), Emulsifier (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Colours (Beta-Carotene, Beetroot Red)
Name and address
- Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V.,
- P.O. Box 3000,
- 4800 DA Breda,
- Holland.
Net Contents
5 x 38g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1648 kJ / 388 kcal
|Fat
|1.9 g
|- saturates
|1.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|92 g
|- sugars
|69 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0.1 g
|of which:
|-
