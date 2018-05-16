Noel Chorizo Iberico Ring 170G

Product Description
- Chorizo Ibérico.
- This Chorizo Ibérico is part of our premium range.
- Made from specially selected Iberian pigs fed on a diet of grass and cereals which gives a greater depth of flavour.
- Our Chorizo Ibérico is made from specially selected Iberian pigs in Salamanca, North-West Spain. Seasoned with Pimenton de la Vera paprika and garlic to deliver a truly delectable Spanish chorizo.
- Environment Friendly
- Gluten Free
- No Added Colourings
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Milk Powder, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano, Natural Edible Casing
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Best before: / Batch: see package. Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Product of Spain
Name and address
- Noel Alimentaria S.A.U.,
- Pla de Begudà,
- 17857 St. Joan Les Fonts,
- Girona,
- España.
- Noel Foods Limited,
Return to
- Noel Foods Limited,
- Friendship House,
- Elm Grove,
- Southsea,
- PO5 1JT,
- Hampshire,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|Energy
|1660 kJ/401kcal
|Fat
|33g
|of which saturates
|14g
|Carbohydrates
|1,5g
|of which sugars
|0,6g
|Protein
|23g
|Salt
|4,0g
