By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Heat & Enjoy Chicken Jalfrezi 425G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Heat & Enjoy Chicken Jalfrezi 425G
£ 5.00
£11.77/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy1000kJ 240kcal
    12%
  • Fat15.0g
    21%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars5.4g
    6%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1000kJ

Product Description

  • Marinated cooked chicken breast pieces in a tomato and chilli sauce with peppers.
  • For amazing prizes, offers & fun stuff follow us on Facebook & Instagram.
  • Facebook, Instagram heat&enjoyuk
  • Hot, spicy tomato curry with spinach, peppers and tomato wedges.
  • Clean - Tray - Recycle
  • Clean - Lid - Recycle
  • Label - Don't Recycle
  • © Copyright 2020
  • Hot, spicy tomato curry with spinach, peppers and tomato wedges
  • Microwave 4 /12 mins
  • Chilli rating - Hot - 3
  • Pack size: 425G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (21%), Tomato, Tomato Purée, Spinach, Onion, Green Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Garlic Purée, Green Chilli Purée, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Salt, Coriander Powder, Coriander, Paprika, Cumin Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Chilli Flakes, Chilli Powder, Cumin Seed, Soya Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Fenugreek, Colour (Paprika Extract), Palm Oil, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Yogurt (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Clove Powder, Fennel, Ginger Powder, Dill, Black Pepper, Mace, Star Anise, Turmeric Powder, Basil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins Remove outer label and lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
(For oven reheat, please see base of pack)
800W 4 mins 30 secs / 900W 4 mins
Remove outer label.
Slightly loosen one side of the lid.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

425g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values½ of a pack (212g)Per 100g
Energy1000kJ472kJ240kcal113kcal
Fat15.0g7.1g
Saturates1.4g0.7g
Carbohydrate9.3g4.4g
Sugars5.4g2.5g
Fibre3.6g1.7g
Protein15.3g7.2g
Salt1.3g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Clubcard Price

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.41
£0.41/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here