Heat & Enjoy Chicken Jalfrezi 425G
Offer
- Energy1000kJ 240kcal12%
- Fat15.0g21%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars5.4g6%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1000kJ
Product Description
- Marinated cooked chicken breast pieces in a tomato and chilli sauce with peppers.
Hot, spicy tomato curry with spinach, peppers and tomato wedges.
- Hot, spicy tomato curry with spinach, peppers and tomato wedges
- Microwave 4 /12 mins
- Chilli rating - Hot - 3
- Pack size: 425G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (21%), Tomato, Tomato Purée, Spinach, Onion, Green Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Garlic Purée, Green Chilli Purée, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Salt, Coriander Powder, Coriander, Paprika, Cumin Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Chilli Flakes, Chilli Powder, Cumin Seed, Soya Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Fenugreek, Colour (Paprika Extract), Palm Oil, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Yogurt (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Clove Powder, Fennel, Ginger Powder, Dill, Black Pepper, Mace, Star Anise, Turmeric Powder, Basil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins Remove outer label and lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
(For oven reheat, please see base of pack)
800W 4 mins 30 secs / 900W 4 mins
Remove outer label.
Slightly loosen one side of the lid.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
425g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|½ of a pack (212g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1000kJ
|472kJ
|240kcal
|113kcal
|Fat
|15.0g
|7.1g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|9.3g
|4.4g
|Sugars
|5.4g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|1.7g
|Protein
|15.3g
|7.2g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
