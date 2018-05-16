Tesco Smoky Red Pepper Dressing 175ml

- Energy109kJ 26kcal1%
Product Description
- Salad dressing made with red pepper, smoked paprika and parsley.
- RICH & TANGY with roasted red peppers, tomato and paprika
- Pack size: 175ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Red Pepper (17%), Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Smoked Paprika (2%), Salt, Garlic Purée, Parsley.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Preparation and Usage
Shake well before use.
Number of uses
approx. 11 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
175ml e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One tablespoon (15ml)
|Energy
|725kJ / 175kcal
|109kJ / 26kcal
|Fat
|15.4g
|2.3g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|8.2g
|1.2g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.1g
|Protein
|0.6g
|<0.1g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
