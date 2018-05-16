We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Smoky Red Pepper Dressing 175ml

£ 1.00
£0.57/100ml
One tablespoon (15ml)
  • Energy109kJ 26kcal
    1%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 725kJ / 175kcal

Product Description

  • Salad dressing made with red pepper, smoked paprika and parsley.
  • RICH & TANGY with roasted red peppers, tomato and paprika
  • Pack size: 175ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Red Pepper (17%), Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Smoked Paprika (2%), Salt, Garlic Purée, Parsley.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Number of uses

approx. 11 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

175ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne tablespoon (15ml)
Energy725kJ / 175kcal109kJ / 26kcal
Fat15.4g2.3g
Saturates1.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate8.2g1.2g
Sugars4.2g0.6g
Fibre0.9g0.1g
Protein0.6g<0.1g
Salt1.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

