We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Wispa Gold Easter Egg 248G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Wispa Gold Easter Egg 248G

This product is only available for delivery between 01/03/2021 and 03/04/2021.

£ 3.00
£1.21/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 01/03/2021 and 03/04/2021.

New

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg with two bars of textured milk chocolate with soft caramel centre (32 %).
  • Join in this Easter!
  • Find out more about Cadbury's Easter activities on www.cadbury.co.uk/easter
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
  • Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk.
  • Approximately 6 portions per hollow shell egg
  • Cadbury Wispa Gold.
  • 2 bars per pack
  • Be a Good Egg
  • Let's Recycle
  • Plastic - Not Yet Recycled
  • Learn more at recyclenow.com
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 248G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before See Base

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

248g ℮

  • Each 48 g contains
    • Energy1007 kJ 241 kcal
      12%
    • Fat13 g
      18%
    • Saturates7.2 g
      36%
    • Sugars24 g
      27%
    • Salt0.16 g
      3%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2099 kJ

    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 1 Easter Egg
    • 2 Bars

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, E471), Salt, Sodium Carbonate, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before See Base

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (48 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy2099 kJ1007 kJ8400 kJ /
    -502 kcal241 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat26 g13 g70 g
    of which Saturates15 g7.2 g20 g
    Carbohydrate60 g29 g260 g
    of which Sugars51 g24 g90 g
    Fibre1.5 g0.7 g-
    Protein4.7 g2.3 g50 g
    Salt0.33 g0.16 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
  • Each 25 g contains
    • Energy560 kJ 134 kcal
      7%
    • Fat7.7 g
      11%
    • Saturates4.4 g
      22%
    • Sugars14 g
      15%
    • Salt0.06 g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2239 kJ

    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 1 Easter Egg
    • 2 Bars

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before See Base

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (25 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy2239 kJ560 kJ8400 kJ /
    -536 kcal134 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat31 g7.7 g70 g
    of which Saturates18 g4.4 g20 g
    Carbohydrate56 g14 g260 g
    of which Sugars56 g14 g90 g
    Fibre2.1 g0.5 g-
    Protein7.3 g1.8 g50 g
    Salt0.24 g0.06 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here