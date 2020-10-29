We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Thai Dragon Light Soy Sauce 150Ml

5(1)Write a review
Thai Dragon Light Soy Sauce 150Ml
£ 1.00
£0.67/100ml

Product Description

  • Light Soy Sauce
  • Thai Dragon Light Soy Sauce is naturally fermented, the light refers to the lighter colour which make it the perfect punch to use for dipping or added to a quick authentic stir fry.
  • Naturally fermented
  • Free from msg, artificial flavours, colours & preservatives
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Soybean 34%, Salt, Wheat (Gluten) Flour, Colour (Plain Caramel)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sulphur Dioxide and Sulphites. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Please store in a cool dry, dark place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within a month.

Produce of

Product of PRC

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,

Net Contents

150ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy104kJ/24kcal
Fat<0.1g
of which saturates<0.1g
Carbohydrates3.5g
of which sugars1.6g
Protein2.6g
Salt17g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious, really nice taste

5 stars

I used this to make a homemade chicken fried rice, it was yummy!

