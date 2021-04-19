Stella Artois Lager 10X440ml

Taste has gone
No longer a premium lager at 4.6 ABV with no taste
So they think the trend is towards low strength lager. Not in my book! Less alcohol and less taste. Stella is now a truly second rate beer. Despite all the price offers, they will now loose lots of customers - including me.
No taste
Tasteless - didn’t know the alcohol content had changed but had one glass and it had no flavour. Sorry but won’t be buying Stella again .
Sandy Aftertaste
Now has a sandy aftertaste. As if they have managed to make a Stella "Zero". I won't be drinking my favourite beer again.
They say it is "NEW", but ABV reduced from 4.8% to
They say it is "NEW", but ABV reduced from 4.8% to 4.6% is not better.