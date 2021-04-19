We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Stella Artois Lager 10X440ml

Product Description

  • Premium Lager
  • Type: Lager/pilsner
  • ABV: 4.6%
  • Origin: Leuven, Belgium
  • Overall impression: Light sweetness with a pronounced dry hoppy finish
  • Born from 600 years of brewing tradition in the Belgian town of Leuven, achieving the distinctive taste of our Stella Artois lager is by no means simple.
  • Only through using expertly balanced malted barley, the finest European Saaz hops, and classic brewing methods can our Stella Artois brewmasters create such a superior golden elixir that simply must be savoured.
  • And the best way to do so? The Belgian way, of course: perfectly poured, sipped from a Chalice, and enjoyed in the company of friends with a nibble of something delicious.
  • Santé!
  • Serving
  • Best served chilled in our iconic Chalice.
  • A medium hop intensity, along with some residual sweetness from its malts makes Stella Artois is a versatile beer when pairing with food.
  • Food Pairing
  • Stella Artois pairs well with salmon, tuna and marbled meat. Its bitterness offers a pleasing contrast with sweet reductions and sauces and its carbonation means it pairs well with rich and fried foods, as long as their intensity is not too high.
  • Home-Run Pairing
  • Beer Battered Fish and Chips
  • There are several flavor bridges and complementary elements between Stella Artois and fish and chips. Firstly Stella Artois can actually be used in the cooking stage, with Stella Artois' carbonation adding a lovely lightness to the batter and also a slight cracker and nutty flavours to the dish.
  • The beer's intensity is also just at the right level to stand up against the fried fish without stealing the show or being overwhelmed, whilst the carbonation helps cleanse the palate. The slight floral notes from the hops and residual sweetness from the malts will play nicely alongside the acidity of a squeeze of lemon or a dash of vinegar which often accompanies the fish. Finally, the gentle hop bitterness will offset any sweetness from any complementary mushy peas on the side.
  • 10 x 2.0 UK Units per can
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • Please Recycle
  • Pack size: 4400ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  • With a flavourful taste and a clean finish, Stella Artois is meant to be savoured

ABV

4.6% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: or See Other Side Panel

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • AB Inbev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.

Distributor address

  • AB Inbev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.

Return to

  • AB Inbev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.
  • Consumer Helpline: 0800 65 560 75
  • www.stellaartois.com

Net Contents

10 x 440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 440ml
Energy165kJ /727kJ /
(kJ / kcal)39kcal174kcal
Fat0g0g
of which saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate3.2g13.9g
of which sugars0.3g1.3g
Protein0.4g1.6g
Salt0g0.02g

5 Reviews

Average of 1.2 stars

Taste has gone

1 stars

Taste has gone

No longer a premium lager at 4.6 ABV with no taste

1 stars

So they think the trend is towards low strength lager. Not in my book! Less alcohol and less taste. Stella is now a truly second rate beer. Despite all the price offers, they will now loose lots of customers - including me.

No taste

1 stars

Tasteless - didn’t know the alcohol content had changed but had one glass and it had no flavour. Sorry but won’t be buying Stella again .

Sandy Aftertaste

1 stars

Now has a sandy aftertaste. As if they have managed to make a Stella "Zero". I won't be drinking my favourite beer again.

They say it is "NEW", but ABV reduced from 4.8% to

2 stars

They say it is "NEW", but ABV reduced from 4.8% to 4.6% is not better.

