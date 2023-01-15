We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fred & Flo Newborn Bibs 3 Pack

Fred & Flo Newborn Bibs 3 Pack

£3.70

£1.23/each

Fred & Flo 3 Bibs
Fred & Flo 3 Bibs0 Months +Designed to keep your baby’s clothes clean and dry from dribbles and spillages during feeding time. Easy to put on with a stretchy neckline which pull on and off quickly. The absorbent fabric on top, is made from 100% cotton which is extra soft on baby’s delicate skin, along with a double layer which helps prevent dampness onto baby’s clothes.

Produce of

Produced in China

Net Contents

3

Preparation and Usage

Please read the instructions carefully and keep the packaging for future reference. Safety: Always use this product with adult supervision. Never leave your baby unattended whilst feeding. Ensure adult supervision at all times. Always remove bib after feeding. Inspect the product before each use. Throw away at the first sign of damage or weakness. Hang to dry. WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT A TOY.Cleaning: Wash as cotton at or below 40°C. Hang to dry. Do not iron. Do not bleach. Do not dry clean. Do not tumble dry.

