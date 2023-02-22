We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hartleys 10Cal Rhubarb & Custard Jelly 175G

£0.85

£0.49/100g

3.3(6)Write a review
Hartleys 10Cal Rhubarb & Custard Jelly 175G
£0.85
£0.49/100g

Product Description

  • Rhubarb & custard flavour jelly with sweeteners
  • Say yes to pudding!
  • Low Energy
  • No Artificial Colours or Flavours
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 175G
  • Low Energy

Information

Ingredients

Water, Gelling Agents: Gellan Gum, Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Cassia Gum, Acid: Citric Acid, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Citrate, Colour: Anthocyanins, Sweeteners: Aspartame, Acesulfame K

Storage

Keep me in the cupboard or pop me in the fridge for even better results.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine.

Recycling info

Lid. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle

Name and address

  • Hain Celestial,
  • Templar House,
  • 4225 Park Approach,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8GB,

Return to

  • Hain Celestial,
  • Templar House,
  • 4225 Park Approach,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8GB,
  • UK.
  • Hain Celestial Ireland,
  • Elm Court,
  • Boreenmanna Road,
  • Cork,
  • T12 HHW2,

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pot
Energy17kJ30kJ
-4kcal7kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
of which saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate<0.5g<0.5g
of which sugars<0.5g<0.5g
Protein<0.5g<0.5g
Salt0.03g0.05g

Safety information

Contains a source of Phenylalanine.

Delicious and light

5 stars

Delicious and light

A bit tasteless

3 stars

A bit tasteless was ok when cream was added

Tastes exactly like Rhubarb and Custard

5 stars

I was sceptical after the other comments but it tastes exactly like Rhubarb and Custard - I was so surprised. I can't wait to try the other flavours.

Synthetic, chemically flavour, and barely set (eve

1 stars

Synthetic, chemically flavour, and barely set (even after it had been in the fridge 24 hours).

just flavored jelly no custard or rhubarb will not

1 stars

just flavored jelly no custard or rhubarb will not buy again

Delicious

5 stars

It taste just like a pudding so delicious

