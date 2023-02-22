Hartleys 10Cal Rhubarb & Custard Jelly 175G

Delicious and light
A bit tasteless was ok when cream was added
I was sceptical after the other comments but it tastes exactly like Rhubarb and Custard - I was so surprised. I can't wait to try the other flavours.
Synthetic, chemically flavour, and barely set (even after it had been in the fridge 24 hours).
just flavored jelly no custard or rhubarb will not buy again
It taste just like a pudding so delicious