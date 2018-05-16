Batchelors Cup A Soup Sun Dried Tomato & Grain 3 Pack 79G
New
- Energy348kJ 81kcal4%
- Fat0.7g1%
- Saturates0.1g<1%
- Sugars10.2g11%
- Salt1.06g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 154kJ/36kcal
Product Description
- Instant Tomato Soup with Sun Dried Tomato & Grain
- Filled with Goodness†
- †Protein contributes to growth and maintenance of muscle mass as well as maintenance of normal bones, consumed as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Carton - Recycle
- Sachet - Don't Recycle
- Batchelors trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Made with Natural Ingredients
- Source of Protein
- Low in Fat and Sugar
- Contains 81 Calories Per Cup
- No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 79G
- Protein contributes to growth and maintenance of muscle mass as well as maintenance of normal bones
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (75%), Tomato Paste, Sun Dried Tomato (6%), White Quinoa (3%), Sugar, Onion, Potato Starch, Garlic, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Parsley
Allergy Information
- May contain Celery, Cereals containing Gluten (Wheat), Milk and Soya.
Storage
Best Before End: See Top of PackStore in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Take a moment to enjoy a soup that tastes good and does you good too!
- 1 Empty a sachet into a cup
- 2 Add 200ml of boiling water
- 3 Stir well, wait a few moments
- 4 Sit back and enjoy...
Number of uses
This pack contains 3 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- DO NOT USE IF INNER SACHETS ARE OPEN OR TORN.
Name and address
- Freepost Premier Foods.
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Consumer Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222722 Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack.
- Or write to us at
- UK: Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- Or
ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
79g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Prepared
|Per Portion (226g) As Prepared
|Energy
|154kJ/36kcal
|348kJ/81kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.7g
|of which Saturates
|<0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|6.7g
|15.1g
|of which Sugars
|4.5g
|10.2g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|2.5g
|Protein
|1.2g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.47g
|1.06g
|-
|-
Safety information
