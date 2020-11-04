Tesco Finest 2 Thick Whole Slices Roast Ham 125G
New
- Energy347kJ 82kcal4%
- Fat1.6g2%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars0.1g<1%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 347kJ
Product Description
- Cooked and roasted ham formed from selected cuts of pork meat.
- Our cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Using 100% British pork, our ham is steeped in an aged brine and hung to carefully mature, before being cooked on the bone and roasted. This gives it a caramelised, succulent finish.
- Steeped in aged brine, hung to carefully mature and roasted for a caramelised, succulent finish.
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Colour (Plain Caramel).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Card. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
125g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|One slice (63g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|347kJ
|551kJ
|82kcal
|130kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|2.6g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.5g
|Protein
|16.6g
|26.3g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020