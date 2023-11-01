We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dettol Antibacterial Laundry Cleanser Liquid Sensitive 2.5L

4.8(274)
£7.50

£3.00/litre

Dettol Antibac Laundry Cleanser Sensitive 2.5Ltr www.rbeuroinfo.comwww.cleanright.eu
- Kills 99.9% of Bacteria & Viruses*: Including COVID-19 Virus**- Refreshes Clothes: Dettol's antibacterial formula stops odour-causing bacteria at source when used in addition to your laundry detergent.- Kind on Sensitive Skin: Dermatologically tested formula, suitable as an antibacterial laundry cleanse.- Works Even in Cold Water: Delivers cleaner results as low as 20°C- Free From: Dye, fragrance and bleach-free formula is suitable for an antibacterial laundry cleanse.- Multi-Use Laundry Cleanser: Use in your washing machine for an upholstery refresh, laundry hygiene, delicate care and odour removal.When you wash clothes at temperatures below 60°C with laundry detergent alone, bacteria can survive in your washing machine and on your clothes. Dettol antibacterial laundry cleanser is gentle and kind to the most sensitive skin, kills 99.9% of bacteria* in temperatures as low as 20°C. Save energy and money whilst preventing colour fading and leaking with just 2 capfuls in the softener drawer of your washing machine during every wash.*See information on pack. Use disinfectant safely. Always read the label and product information before use.**COVID-19 Virus = SARS-CoV-2RB-M-41758 & RB-M-42355
Dettol and the Sword symbol are trade marks.© A.I.S.E.
Effective Even in a Cold WashDermatologically Tested
Pack size: 2.5L

Ingredients

<5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Disinfectant, Parfum, Contains Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol and Hexyl Cinnamal, Per 100g Liquid contains 2.40 g Dialkyl (C8-10) Dimethylammonium Chloride / Benzyl-C12-18-Alkyldimethyl Chloride

Number of uses

20 Washes

Net Contents

2.5l

Preparation and Usage

DirectionsIn your washing machine: add 2 capfuls to the fabric softener drawer of your washing machine. Soaking: add 1 cap to 2.5L of water at 20ºC for 10 minutes. Soaking to kill viruses: add 1 cap to 2.5L of water and leave to soak for 15 mins.

