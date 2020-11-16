By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heat & Enjoy Chips 450G
£ 3.00
£6.67/kg

½ of a pack
  • Energy1278kJ 304kcal
    15%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars6.3g
    7%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1278kJ

Product Description

  • Potato chips coated with batter.
  • Skin on potato chips, seasoned with salt and black pepper
  • Clean - Tray - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • Sleeve - Recycle
  • 25 mins oven
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Wheat Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Ground Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20-25 mins Place chips on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven turning halfway through.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30-35 mins Place chips on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven turning halfway through.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values½ of a pack (178g**)Per 100g
Energy1278kJ718kJ304kcal171kcal
Fat10.5g5.9g
Saturates0.8g0.5g
Carbohydrate44.3g24.9g
Sugars6.3g3.5g
Fibre6.2g3.5g
Protein5.2g2.9g
Salt0.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 450g typically weighs 356g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

