Wicked Kitchen Smoky Bbq Nooch Season 80G

Wicked Kitchen Smoky Bbq Nooch Season 80G
£ 2.90
£3.63/100g
Per serving
  • Energy42kJ 10kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars<0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1405kJ / 334kcal

Product Description

  • Dried inactive yeast, herbs, onion, chilli, garlic, paprika, cayenne pepper and black pepper seasoning.
  • Nutritional yeast with a sweet and smoky BBQ flavour seasoning. Use instead of salt for that savoury kick.
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dried Inactive Yeast (80%), Paprika, Sugar, Salt, Fennel Seed, Smoked Salt, Garlic Powder, Chilli, Rosemary, Smoked Dextrose, Onion, Tomato Granules, Black Pepper, Cumin Seed, Cayenne Pepper, Coriander Seed, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Oregano.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

26 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (3g)
Energy1405kJ / 334kcal42kJ / 10kcal
Fat4.1g0.1g
Saturates0.6g<0.1g
Carbohydrate21.5g0.6g
Sugars2.9g<0.1g
Fibre18.7g0.6g
Protein43.4g1.3g
Salt2.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

