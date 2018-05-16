Wicked Kitchen Smoky Bbq Nooch Season 80G

- Energy42kJ 10kcal1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1405kJ / 334kcal
Product Description
- Dried inactive yeast, herbs, onion, chilli, garlic, paprika, cayenne pepper and black pepper seasoning.
- Nutritional yeast with a sweet and smoky BBQ flavour seasoning. Use instead of salt for that savoury kick.
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Dried Inactive Yeast (80%), Paprika, Sugar, Salt, Fennel Seed, Smoked Salt, Garlic Powder, Chilli, Rosemary, Smoked Dextrose, Onion, Tomato Granules, Black Pepper, Cumin Seed, Cayenne Pepper, Coriander Seed, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Oregano.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
26 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Lid. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
80g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (3g)
|Energy
|1405kJ / 334kcal
|42kJ / 10kcal
|Fat
|4.1g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|21.5g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|18.7g
|0.6g
|Protein
|43.4g
|1.3g
|Salt
|2.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
