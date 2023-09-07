We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Totm Organic Cotton Non Appliator Tampons Regular 18

Totm Organic Cotton Non Appliator Tampons Regular 18

4.8(83)
Write a review

£3.60

£0.20/each

Vegan

TOTM Org Cotton Non Appliator Tampons Reg 18
100% certified organic cotton non-applicator tampons.Designed to offer superior comfort and protection on your period with less plastic waste.Made with responsibly sourced organic cotton. Made without rayon, fragrance, dyes, chlorine bleach or artificial absorbents (SAP). Hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin.What’s in our non-applicator tampons?- Organic cotton absorbent core.- Organic cotton veil to prevent fibre shedding.- Organic cotton string.- Recyclable paper tampon wrappers.Our regular non-applicator tampons are naturally soft and absorbent. They are suitable for light to medium flow (6-9g).At TOTM, we’re here to inspire better, sustainable ways to manage periods. We’re a certified B corp here to shake up the period care industry for good. Our organic cotton period care range is carbon neutral and registered with The Vegan Society.
TOTM is the period powerful brand with a range of organic cotton and sustainable period care. Designed to be kind to your body and the environment.
100% certified organic cotton regular non-applicator tampons.

Net Contents

18 x Non-applicator Tampons

Preparation and Usage

Do not flush down the toilet

View all Sanitary Protection & Intimate Wash

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here