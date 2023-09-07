Totm Organic Cotton Non Appliator Tampons Regular 18

TOTM Org Cotton Non Appliator Tampons Reg 18

100% certified organic cotton non-applicator tampons. Designed to offer superior comfort and protection on your period with less plastic waste. Made with responsibly sourced organic cotton. Made without rayon, fragrance, dyes, chlorine bleach or artificial absorbents (SAP). Hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin. What’s in our non-applicator tampons? - Organic cotton absorbent core. - Organic cotton veil to prevent fibre shedding. - Organic cotton string. - Recyclable paper tampon wrappers. Our regular non-applicator tampons are naturally soft and absorbent. They are suitable for light to medium flow (6-9g). At TOTM, we’re here to inspire better, sustainable ways to manage periods. We’re a certified B corp here to shake up the period care industry for good. Our organic cotton period care range is carbon neutral and registered with The Vegan Society.

TOTM is the period powerful brand with a range of organic cotton and sustainable period care. Designed to be kind to your body and the environment.

100% certified organic cotton regular non-applicator tampons.

Net Contents

18 x Non-applicator Tampons

Preparation and Usage