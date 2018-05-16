Cadbury White Oreo Peter Rabbit Bunny 100G
New
Product Description
- Hollow white chocolate figure with biscuit pieces (5.5 %) with a vanilla flavour creme (2 %).
- Cocoa Life
- The World of Beatrix Potter Peter Rabbit™
- Beatrix Potter™
- © Frederick Warne & Co., 2021.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (E503, E501, E500), Salt, Acidity Regulator (E524), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts.
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Energy
|2228 kJ (533 kcal)
|Fat
|29 g
|of which Saturates
|17 g
|Carbohydrate
|64 g
|of which Sugars
|61 g
|Fibre
|0.2 g
|Protein
|4.4 g
|Salt
|0.41 g
