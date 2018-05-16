By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury White Oreo Peter Rabbit Bunny 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury White Oreo Peter Rabbit Bunny 100G
£ 2.00
£2.00/100g

New

Product Description

  • Hollow white chocolate figure with biscuit pieces (5.5 %) with a vanilla flavour creme (2 %).
  • Cocoa Life
  • The World of Beatrix Potter Peter Rabbit™
  • Beatrix Potter™
  • © Frederick Warne & Co., 2021.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (E503, E501, E500), Salt, Acidity Regulator (E524), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:
Energy2228 kJ (533 kcal)
Fat29 g
of which Saturates17 g
Carbohydrate64 g
of which Sugars61 g
Fibre0.2 g
Protein4.4 g
Salt0.41 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

