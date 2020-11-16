Heat & Enjoy Chicken Chow Mein 425G
Offer
- Energy899kJ 214kcal11%
- Fat6.4g9%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars2.7g3%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 899kJ
Product Description
- Cooked noodles with cooked sliced chicken breast and vegetables in a savoury sauce.
- For amazing prizes, offers & fun stuff follow us on Facebook & Instagram.
- Facebook and Instagram: heat&enjoyuk
- Chinese style noodles with carrots, bean sprouts and spring onions
- © Copyright 2020
- Clean - Tray - Recycle
- Clean - Lid - Recycle
- Label - Don't Recycle
- Chinese style noodles with carrots, bean sprouts and spring onions
- Main
- 4 mins microwave
- Pack size: 425G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Noodles [Water, Wheat Flour, Salt, Turmeric Powder, Paprika], Chicken Breast (16%), Bean Sprouts, Onion, Carrot, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Spring Onion, Ginger Purée, Ginger, Mushroom Concentrate, Sugar, Sea Salt, Cornflour, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Red Chilli Purée, Soya Bean, Wheat, Potato Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Molasses, Yeast Extract Powder, Wheat Flour, Sugar Beet, Flavourings, Ground White Pepper.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 25 mins Remove outer label and lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 4 mins/ 900W 3 mins 30 secs
Remove outer label.
Slightly loosen one side of the lid.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
425g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|½ of a pack (197g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|899kJ
|456kJ
|214kcal
|108kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|21.4g
|10.9g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|1.5g
|Protein
|16.0g
|8.1g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 425g typically weighs 394g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020