Itsu Teriyaki Chick & Vegan Gyoza 240G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For 5 gyoza

Serve & enjoy

For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot. Do not re-heat once cooked.



Hob

Instructions: Gently simmer

- Add gyoza to pan of softly boiling water.

- Simmer for 4 minutes then drain.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Pan cook [authentic Japanese-style]

- Pre-heat pan with 1 tsp of oil on low/medium heat.

- Add gyoza & cook for 5 minutes.

- Carefully add 4 tbsp of cold water, cover with any lid & cook for another 5 minutes until all the water evaporates.



Steam

Instructions: Steam [colander or sieve]

- Place colander/sieve above pan of boiling water.

- Place gyoza in colander/sieve, cover with any lid & steam for 8 minutes.

