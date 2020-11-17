Itsu Teriyaki Chick & Vegan Gyoza 240G

Product Description
- Steamed Asian style wheat parcels filled with soya protein, vegetables & a teriyaki sauce with truffle flavouring
- For easy & delicious recipes visit itsu.com/recipes
- Eat beautiful
- Ready. Set. Gyoza! Quick & versatile, these restaurant-quality dumplings are easy to prepare and can be enjoyed in hundreds of dishes... Little parcels of joy brimming with Asian flavours.
- For an authentic experience and top quality ingredients, itsu have created our gyoza with experts in Asian cuisine CJ CheilJedang Corp.
- Innovation with the leading purveyor of quality food of Korea
- 12 dinner dumplings [a hint of truffle flavour]
- Plant based
- Ready in 4 mins
- Source of protein
- Low in saturated fat
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 240G
- Source of protein
- Low in saturated fat
Information
Ingredients
Gyoza Filling: Water, Cabbage, Textured Soya Protein (9%), Spring Onion, Sugar, Teriyaki Sauce (5%) (Soy Sauce [Water, Salt, Soya Beans, Wheat Flour], Water, Rice Vinegar [Water, Rice, Sugar, Salt], Tomato Puree, Rice Wine [Water, Rice, Wheat], Corn Starch, Ginger, Onion, Garlic), Garlic, Carrot, Kale, Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Oil, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose*, Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast), Soy Sauce Powder (Soya Sauce [Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt], Maltodextrin, Salt), Natural Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Natural Truffle Flavouring, Salt, Black Pepper, Gyoza Skin: Wheat Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, *Often used in vegan cooking, giving the Gyoza their perfect Meat-like texture
Allergy Information
- Produced on the same line that handles Mustard.
Storage
Keep frozen -18°C. If thawed, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For 5 gyoza
Serve & enjoy
For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot. Do not re-heat once cooked.
Hob
Instructions: Gently simmer
- Add gyoza to pan of softly boiling water.
- Simmer for 4 minutes then drain.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan cook [authentic Japanese-style]
- Pre-heat pan with 1 tsp of oil on low/medium heat.
- Add gyoza & cook for 5 minutes.
- Carefully add 4 tbsp of cold water, cover with any lid & cook for another 5 minutes until all the water evaporates.
Steam
Instructions: Steam [colander or sieve]
- Place colander/sieve above pan of boiling water.
- Place gyoza in colander/sieve, cover with any lid & steam for 8 minutes.
Produce of
Made in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- [Make your own dipping sauce]
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp vinegar (any)
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- 1/2 tbsp sesame oil
- Serving suggestions
- On their own (with a dipping sauce)
- With vegetables/salad
- In stir-fries
- With rice/noodles
- In soup/broth
Number of uses
This pack contains 2-3 servings
Name and address
- Made for:
- itsu [grocery] Ltd,
- High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance],
- 52-54 High Holborn,
- London,
- WC1V 6RL,
Return to
- itsu [grocery] Ltd,
- High Holborn House [Brownlow Street Entrance],
- 52-54 High Holborn,
- London,
- WC1V 6RL,
- UK.
- itsu.com/grocery
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold per: 100g/Serving (5 gyoza)
|Energy (kJ)
|773
|Energy (kcal)
|183
|Fat (g)
|3.2
|of which saturates (g)
|0.4
|Carbohydrate (g)
|30
|of which sugars (g)
|4.2
|Fibre (g)
|2.4
|Protein (g)
|6.9
|Salt (g)
|0.86
|This pack contains 2-3 servings
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020