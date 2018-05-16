Strong Roots Spinach Bites 308g

- Crisp, delicious, and packed with spinach. Dip them, dunk them, share them, put them on salad, wrap them up in a burrito, eat them straight from the baking tray, the options are endless with Strong Roots cult favourite, Spinach Bites. Your freezer just isn't complete without them.
- Having grown up on a farm, our founder has always known the importance of Strong Roots. Staying true to our roots and vegetables grown in rich soil - we serve food that fills you up and keeps you grounded.
- Spinach bites wrapped up in a carrot and vegetable crumb
- A small (but perfectly formed) taste explosion
- Low in Sugar and Saturated Fat
- Source of Fibre
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 308G
Information
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat the oven.
2. Place the frozen product in a single layer on an oven tray.
3. During cooking, turn once.
10-12 Minutes.
All appliances vary and these are guidelines only.
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect to Share with Dips, or as a Side.
Number of uses
4 servings per container; Serving size 3 bites 66g
Name and address
- Produced and Packed for:
- Strong Roots,
- The Root System,
- 10 Terminus Mills,
- Dublin 6,
- D06 F2H7,
Return to
- Strong Roots,
- The Root System,
- 10 Terminus Mills,
- Dublin 6,
- D06 F2H7,
- IE.
- backofpack@strongroots.com
