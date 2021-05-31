Bisto Chip Shop Curry Sauce Pots 2 X 90G

Thought it had gone off.
Weird tasting, thought it had gone off, nothing like curry sauce.
Weird random yellow sauce, def not Chip Shop Curry
Not sure how Bisto managed to muck up chip shop curry but they have, this is really unpleasant and just weird. It's almost like they've never tasted the real thing and just guessed at the ingredients. I mean, is there mustard or vinegar in this? I can't see this lasting long as it won't satisfy anyone.
This is utter rubbish! Thin, watery and nothing like chip shop curry sauce at all! Avoid at all costs!!
nasty onion after sauce
just like liquid raw onion.yuk..nothing like chip shop curry at all.
Amazing
Love them but so hard to get hold of
Its... OK.
To be honest, it tastes more like gravy than it does curry! They are also quite sweet which is a bit strange and not really to my taste. They are ok if you add a little salt to balance out the sweetness but they are not something I'll be buying regularly, there are much nicer and better value curry sauces available.
Don't bother!
Colmans make a good curry sauce product with their chip shop granules but these curry pots are tasteless. I thought the first pot might have been a one off but when I came to use the second it was equally horrible. Tesco gave me a free sample but definitely will not be purchasing.
Not nice
These have a very strange taste, I wouldn’t even have known they were curry if not on the packaging. We tried one, binned the other.
The best!
DELICIOUS. The only shop bought curry sauce that actually reminds of the proper fish and chip shop sauce! Definitely buying again.