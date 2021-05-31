We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bisto Chip Shop Curry Sauce Pots 2 X 90G

2.2(9)Write a review
Bisto Chip Shop Curry Sauce Pots 2 X 90G
£ 1.60
£0.89/100g
Per 90g (1 pot)
  • Energy172kJ 41kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.5g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt1.02g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold

Product Description

  • Ready to Use Curry sauce.
  • Bistro trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Ready in 50 sec
  • Low sugar & fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180G
  • Low fat
  • Low sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Modified Maize Starch, Maltodextrin, Salt, Sugar, Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Flavourings (contain Celery), Tomato Powder, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5-Ribonucleotides), Ground Spices (Paprika, Cumin, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Chilli, Cayenne Pepper), Tomato Paste, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Irion, Niacin, Thiamin), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Garlic Powder, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Yeast Extract (contains Barley)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once heated use immediately, do not reheat.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.
  • Separation of ingredients is natural.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Recycling info

Lid. Not Yet Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • If you have any problems please keep the packaging and phone UK: 0800 234 6328 Mon - Fri 9.00am - 5.00pm
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin1,
  • Ireland.
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814
  • www.bisto.co.uk

Net Contents

2 x 90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 90g (1 pot) as sold
Energy (kJ)/(kcal)191kJ172kJ
-45kcal41kcal
Fat 0.6g0.5g
of which Saturates 0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate 9.9g8.9g
of which Sugars 1.2g1.1g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein <0.5g<0.5g
Salt 1.13g1.02g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--
This pack contains 2 portions--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

9 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Thought it had gone off.

1 stars

Weird tasting, thought it had gone off, nothing like curry sauce.

Weird random yellow sauce, def not Chip Shop Curry

1 stars

Not sure how Bisto managed to muck up chip shop curry but they have, this is really unpleasant and just weird. It's almost like they've never tasted the real thing and just guessed at the ingredients. I mean, is there mustard or vinegar in this? I can't see this lasting long as it won't satisfy anyone.

This is utter rubbish! Thin, watery and nothing li

1 stars

This is utter rubbish! Thin, watery and nothing like chip shop curry sauce at all! Avoid at all costs!!

nasty onion after sauce

1 stars

just like liquid raw onion.yuk..nothing like chip shop curry at all.

Amazing

5 stars

Love them but so hard to get hold of

Its... OK.

3 stars

To be honest, it tastes more like gravy than it does curry! They are also quite sweet which is a bit strange and not really to my taste. They are ok if you add a little salt to balance out the sweetness but they are not something I'll be buying regularly, there are much nicer and better value curry sauces available.

Don't bother!

1 stars

Colmans make a good curry sauce product with their chip shop granules but these curry pots are tasteless. I thought the first pot might have been a one off but when I came to use the second it was equally horrible. Tesco gave me a free sample but definitely will not be purchasing.

Not nice

2 stars

These have a very strange taste, I wouldn’t even have known they were curry if not on the packaging. We tried one, binned the other.

The best!

5 stars

DELICIOUS. The only shop bought curry sauce that actually reminds of the proper fish and chip shop sauce! Definitely buying again.

