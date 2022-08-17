We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Late Night Noodles 90G

2.5(14)Write a review
£1.20
£13.34/kg

Per pot

Energy
1382kJ
326kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
0.4g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.2g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.8g

medium

30%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 333kJ / 79kcal

Product Description

  • Rice noodles in a spicy sauce, with soy sauce, dried spring onion, dried red pepper and dried basil.
  • Quick to make Rice Noodles with fragrant Basil, Soy and Smoky BBQ broth flavours
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dried Rice Noodles (55%) [Rice, Tapioca Starch], Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Sugar, Onion Powder, Dried Spring Onion, Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Dried Red Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Dried Basil, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Soya Bean, Wheat.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Preparation and Usage

    Remove lid and add boiling water to the fill line (approx. 325ml), stir and leave to stand for 4 minutes, stirring halfway through. Stir again and enjoy!

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

90g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pot (415g)
Energy333kJ / 79kcal1382kJ / 326kcal
Fat0.1g0.4g
Saturates0.1g0.4g
Carbohydrate17.3g71.9g
Sugars1.5g6.2g
Fibre1.4g5.7g
Protein1.4g5.8g
Salt0.4g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, with 325ml of water.--
View all Vegan & Vegetarian

14 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not for me

1 stars

Off putting smell and taste isn't to my liking I took one bite then discarded them.

Pot noodles are vegan… how come they do it right?

2 stars

The noodles are stodgy, difficult to separate. Little taste other than spice. Pot noodles are vegan by default, how come they can make good instant noodles but Wicked Kitchen struggles to?

Vile!

1 stars

Woud give it no stars if I could. Bland, watery, totally unedible in my opinion. Had one mouthful and threw it in the bin!

Surprisingly good!

5 stars

Very nice rice noodle pot. Leave it to stew for longer than it says and it thickens up nicely. Good amount of spice. One to stock up with.

Spicy and inedible

1 stars

I was not expecting this to be spicy! So disappointing, I couldn’t eat it. Full of dried chillis

Full of flavour, really tasty!

5 stars

Full of flavour, really tasty!

All heat no heart

3 stars

Though this quickly stirs into a hearty blend, it is all warmish heat without a distinct taste. Not one for me, unfortunately.

Unpleasant

1 stars

Upon opening, the aroma was weird, almost cheesy. With water added, this changed to almost a faint burnt-plastic, cheese and anise scent as noted by another reviewer. There is definitely a flavour of anise and whilst this isn't unpleasant in itself, the burnt plastic also came through in the taste. Binned, wouldn't buy again. Joined up here just to post this review. These are absolutely the worst instant noodles I've ever had.

Handy Late-Night Snack

5 stars

Really handy, low-fat snack for late nights/evenings. Decently spiced and full of flavour.

Aniseed Flavour?

3 stars

First time trying it. It's not too bad. However, I doubt I'd purchase a second time. Despite not having any aniseed listed in the ingredients, which I sadly loathe, it has a strong aniseed flavour, and I can't quite place what it is from according to the ingredients list. Overall, it is a decent extremely cheap and very fast meal, and works for what it is. I recommend, despite not being to my tastes, because I am sure others will find this appetising. Just not for me.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

