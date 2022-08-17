Wicked Kitchen Late Night Noodles 90G

Not for me
Off putting smell and taste isn't to my liking I took one bite then discarded them.
Pot noodles are vegan… how come they do it right?
The noodles are stodgy, difficult to separate. Little taste other than spice. Pot noodles are vegan by default, how come they can make good instant noodles but Wicked Kitchen struggles to?
Vile!
Woud give it no stars if I could. Bland, watery, totally unedible in my opinion. Had one mouthful and threw it in the bin!
Surprisingly good!
Very nice rice noodle pot. Leave it to stew for longer than it says and it thickens up nicely. Good amount of spice. One to stock up with.
Spicy and inedible
I was not expecting this to be spicy! So disappointing, I couldn’t eat it. Full of dried chillis
Full of flavour, really tasty!
All heat no heart
Though this quickly stirs into a hearty blend, it is all warmish heat without a distinct taste. Not one for me, unfortunately.
Unpleasant
Upon opening, the aroma was weird, almost cheesy. With water added, this changed to almost a faint burnt-plastic, cheese and anise scent as noted by another reviewer. There is definitely a flavour of anise and whilst this isn't unpleasant in itself, the burnt plastic also came through in the taste. Binned, wouldn't buy again. Joined up here just to post this review. These are absolutely the worst instant noodles I've ever had.
Handy Late-Night Snack
Really handy, low-fat snack for late nights/evenings. Decently spiced and full of flavour.
Aniseed Flavour?
First time trying it. It's not too bad. However, I doubt I'd purchase a second time. Despite not having any aniseed listed in the ingredients, which I sadly loathe, it has a strong aniseed flavour, and I can't quite place what it is from according to the ingredients list. Overall, it is a decent extremely cheap and very fast meal, and works for what it is. I recommend, despite not being to my tastes, because I am sure others will find this appetising. Just not for me.