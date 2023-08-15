S/Hasen Miracle Gel Mauve-Olous Nailpolish 2X14.7Ml

Miracle Gel is Sally Hansen's ultimate chip-resistant nail polish, Miracle Gel™, is patented technology for longer wear. It is the next best thing to a salon gel manicure that you can do at home! No UV lamp required.

Pack size: 29.4ML

Ingredients

Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Tosylamide/Epoxy Resin, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Triphenyl Phosphate, Glycidyl Neodecanoate/Phthalic Anhydride/TMP Crosspolymer, Aqua/ Water/EAU, Adipic Acid/Neopentyl Glycol/Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Isosorbide Dicaprylate/Caprate, Silica, Diacetone Alcohol, Etocrylene, Kaolin, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/IPDI/PPG-15 Glyceryl Ether Copolymer, Acrylates/Dimethicone Copolymer, Corallina Officinalis Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Phosphoric Acid, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Dimethicone, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Polyvinyl Butyral, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower) Seed Oil, Butylene Glycol, Macrocystis Pyrifera (Kelp) Extract, Hydrolyzed Conchiolin Protein, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Tin Oxide, [May contain+/-:Mica, Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, Ci 77492, CI 77499), FD&C Yellow No. 5 Aluminum Lake (CI 19140), Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide (CI 77510), D&C Red No. 6 Barium Lake (CI 15850), Aluminum Powder (CI 77000), Bismuth Oxychloride (CI 77163), D&C Red No. 34 Calcium Lake (CI 15880), D&C Red No. 7 Calcium Lake (CI 15850), D&C Yellow No. 11 (CI 47000), Manganese Violet (CI 77742), Ultramarines (CI 77007), D&C Violet No. 2 (CI 60725)]

