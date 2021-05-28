Creamfields Greek Style Natural Yogurt 500G

This is perfect. No added sugar or thickeners. I s
This is perfect. No added sugar or thickeners. I spoon it over muesli and fruit. Also extremely low price
Great
Buy this every week, lovely thick tasty yoghurt, great price too.
Tasty Creamy Thick yogurt
Lovely yogurt. Thick and creamy. The absence of a lid is an environmentally positive. I just keep one from another pot to put on it.
Our favourite natural yogurt
We love this yogurt for its great flavour and value. The absence of a plastic lid is environmentally positive and hardly a problem!
It doesn't say "live" on the label.
It doesn't say "live" on the label.
MISSING LID
Great value & flavour; highly recommended. Plastic lids ALWAYS missing ! Come on Tesco, get a grip !
Best plain yoghurt we've tasted. Very creamy.
Best plain yoghurt we've tasted. Very creamy. Great price.
Good product .. just needs a lid to stop leakage!
I buy this yoghurt weekly as its no different in taste or texture from other expensive brands. However, the biggest minus is that it does not have a lid so constant source of leakage if not stored properly!!
Will continue to buy weekly.
We buy this weekly. Lovely yoghurt but wish the pot had a plastic lid.
Lovely yogurt but unfortunately the plastic lid is
Lovely yogurt but unfortunately the plastic lid is always missing hence only four stars.