We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Creamfields Greek Style Natural Yogurt 500G

4.4(11)Write a review
Creamfields Greek Style Natural Yogurt 500G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.45
£0.09/100g

Aldi Price Match

1/5 of a pot
  • Energy416kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates5.1g
    26%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 416kJ / 100kcal

Product Description

  • Greek style natural yogurt.
  • Creamfields Delicious Dairy
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical Values1/5 of a pot (100g)Per 100g
Energy416kJ / 100kcal416kJ / 100kcal
Fat7.5g7.5g
Saturates5.1g5.1g
Carbohydrate4.2g4.2g
Sugars4.2g4.2g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein3.7g3.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

11 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

This is perfect. No added sugar or thickeners. I s

5 stars

This is perfect. No added sugar or thickeners. I spoon it over muesli and fruit. Also extremely low price

Great

5 stars

Buy this every week, lovely thick tasty yoghurt, great price too.

Tasty Creamy Thick yogurt

5 stars

Lovely yogurt. Thick and creamy. The absence of a lid is an environmentally positive. I just keep one from another pot to put on it.

Our favourite natural yogurt

5 stars

We love this yogurt for its great flavour and value. The absence of a plastic lid is environmentally positive and hardly a problem!

It doesn't say "live" on the label.

1 stars

It doesn't say "live" on the label.

MISSING LID

4 stars

Great value & flavour; highly recommended. Plastic lids ALWAYS missing ! Come on Tesco, get a grip !

Best plain yoghurt we've tasted. Very creamy.

5 stars

Best plain yoghurt we've tasted. Very creamy. Great price.

Good product .. just needs a lid to stop leakage!

4 stars

I buy this yoghurt weekly as its no different in taste or texture from other expensive brands. However, the biggest minus is that it does not have a lid so constant source of leakage if not stored properly!!

Will continue to buy weekly.

5 stars

We buy this weekly. Lovely yoghurt but wish the pot had a plastic lid.

Lovely yogurt but unfortunately the plastic lid is

4 stars

Lovely yogurt but unfortunately the plastic lid is always missing hence only four stars.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here