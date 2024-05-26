image 1 of Baylis & Harding Blossom & Lotus Flower Body Wash 500Ml
Baylis & Harding Blossom & Lotus Flower Body Wash 500Ml

3.7(3)
£2.95

£0.59/100ml

Vegan

B/H Blossom & Lotus Flower Body Wash 500ml
An indulgent, rich formula infused with an exotic fragrance blend of lotus flower, pink fruits and coconut water. This luxurious body wash will leave your skin feeling beautifully cleansed, moisturised, and silky smooth.
With Extra MoisturisersDermatologist ApprovedSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-4 Rapeseedamide, Glycerin, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Betaine, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Lather and rinse

