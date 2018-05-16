By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mackerel In Katsu Curry Sauce 125G

Tesco Mackerel In Katsu Curry Sauce 125G
£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

New

1/2 of a can
  • Energy569kJ 137kcal
    7%
  • Fat10.0g
    14%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 569kJ / 137kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless and boneless mackerel fillets in a katsu curry sauce.
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mackerel (Fish) (65%), Water, Sunflower Oil, Apple Purée, Sugar, Curry Powder [Coriander, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Salt, Chilli Powder, Cumin, Black Pepper, Garlic, Ginger, Pimento, Bay Leaf], Corn Starch, Tomato Purée, Dried Whole Milk, Salt, Turmeric, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Star Anise, Soya Bean, Clove, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Wheat Flour.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical Values1/2 of a can (63g)Per 100g
Energy569kJ / 137kcal904kJ / 217kcal
Fat10.0g15.9g
Saturates2.1g3.4g
Carbohydrate2.5g4.0g
Sugars1.7g2.7g
Fibre<0.1g0.1g
Protein9.1g14.5g
Salt0.4g0.6g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)1871mg2970mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

