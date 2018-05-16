Goodfella's Stone Baked Thin Cheese & Ham Pizza 351G
- Energy1540kJ 366kcal18%
- Fat13g19%
- Saturates5.1g26%
- Sugars2.6g3%
- Salt1.4g23%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 870kJ
Product Description
- A Stone Baked Thin Pizza Base Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Smoke Flavoured Reformed Ham with Added Water.
- For a Sustainable Tomorrow
- Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
- goodfellaspizzas.com/our-sustainable-path
- Made with dough that's well rested and baked on Italian stone, then loaded with our lip-smacking signature tomato sauce (with no artificial colours or flavours), gooey mozzarella and our tastiest ham. Our pizzas are then immediately frozen to lock in the freshness and flavour. Goodfella's... delicious Italian American style pizza from the original frozen pizza people.
- Goodfellas is a Trademark of Birds Eye Ireland Limited.
- Melting mozzarella
- Tasty ham
- Pack size: 351G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (18%), Smoke Flavoured Reformed Ham with Added Water (14%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers: Diphosphates, Triphosphates; Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate; Preservative: Sodium Nitrite; Smoke Flavouring), Tomato Puree, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Cornflour, Garlic Puree, Basil, Oregano, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store frozen at -18°C or cooler.Do not refreeze after defrosting. See Top of Pack for Best Before End Date.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 3 Easy steps
1. Heat Oven
Conventional Oven 200°C/Gas 6, Fan Oven 180°C
2. Remove all packaging (recycle carton) spread out all toppings... yum!
3. Cook directly on top oven shelf (no baking tray)
Cook in 15 Minutes*
For cooking times please see below bake until golden brown *15-19 mins
For best results, cook from frozen
Remember, all appliances vary, these instructions are guides only!
Allow pizza to cool slightly before eating... toppings can be extremely hot!
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Customer Care Number:
Net Contents
351g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per 1/2 Pizza** Oven Baked Provides:
|%RI* Per 1/2 Pizza
|Energy
|870kJ
|1540kJ
|18%
|-
|207kcal
|366kcal
|18%
|Fat
|7.3g
|13g
|19%
|of which saturates
|2.9g
|5.1g
|26%
|Carbohydrate
|25g
|44g
|of which sugars
|1.5g
|2.6g
|3%
|Fibre
|1.5g
|2.7g
|Protein
|9.6g
|17g
|Salt
|0.77g
|1.4g
|23%
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|**Children's nutritional needs differ to those of adults, consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
