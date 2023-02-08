Superfood Bakery Organic Lemon & Poppy Loaf Mix 270G

Love lemons, love this mix (although it had help!)
I had doubts about using this mix having read the reviews (bought it before doing so) - but it was past its BB date and I wanted to try it. I made the non-vegan version (melted butter), added an extra lemon (juice and zest), a little elderflower cordial and some fresh raspberries, popped it into a lined loaf tin and baked it for around 45 mins. Initially I thought it might be a bit dry so I did a lemon drizzle type topping with granulated sugar, more lemon juice and zest and (wait for it) a generous slug or two of gin. Result? Once the icing had soaked in and the cake left overnight, it made a really lovely pudding. It was quite damp as a result of my adjustments and of course less healthy and more calorific than the plain packet mix but it's a product I'd certainly have again, albeit one I'd meddle with. I've given four stars because I feel it did need the extra help but it worked for us.
came out very dry, and I only had it in the oven f
came out very dry, and I only had it in the oven for the shortest amount of time. No flavour at all. The only lemon taste we got was from the icing that I've made.
This was vile! Felt very annoyed I wasted two love
This was vile! Felt very annoyed I wasted two lovely eggs on it. I hate waste but the whole lot went in the bin.
We loved this! Easy to make. I made the non-vegan
We loved this! Easy to make. I made the non-vegan version using eggs and soft margarine and it turned out lovely. Not very sweet, but very soft, moist and very lemony if you use the right amount of lemon juice and zest as stated, with decent sized lemons. Great for coeliacs and those wanting to reduce sugar. I'd say keep an eye on it in the oven though. Mine was done in 40 minutes, considerably less than the time stated on the pack.
Lovely
Made this the vegan version and it was delicious! Moist and tasty! Will definitely try some more superfoods products 😃
Healthy but not a sweet traditional lemon drizzle
It is a healthy product and I would recommend it to someone on a diet, but I wouldn't buy it anymore. I made a vegan version and found the cake not sweet at all, not even little. It has little of lemon flavour only. I additionally made a lemon icing to improve the cake sweetness but it didn't bring a huge difference. The cake was fluffy and moisture though. If you wanna use this product, add some sugar, flour and baking powder. No from me