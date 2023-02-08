We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Superfood Bakery Organic Lemon & Poppy Loaf Mix 270G

2.8(6)Write a review
£3.00
£11.11/kg

Product Description

  • Zesty Cheer Organic Lemon & Poppy Loaf Mix
  • Get more ideas at www.superfoodbakery.co.uk
  • Our mission
  • We started Superfood Bakery because we wanted to find a healthier way to indulge; without any chemicals, hidden sugars and guilt. That's why we created a range of baking mixes made from real ingredients that you and your body will love. So now you can whip up a delicious stack of pancakes, a tin of brownies or a jar of cookies in less than 20 minutes!
  • EU Organic - GB - ORG - 04, EU/non-EU Agriculture
  • Superfood Bakery is registered to Superbake Ltd
  • Organic
  • Baking mix with poppy seeds
  • Dairy and gluten Free
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 270G

Information

Ingredients

Buckwheat Flour*, Brown Rice Flour*, Unrefined Cane Sugar*, Poppy Seeds* (5%), Milled Flaxseed*, Gluten-Free Baking Powder (Monocalcium Phosphate, Com Starch, Sodium Bicarbonate), *Ingredient from Organic Agriculture

Allergy Information

  • Manufactured in a facility that handles Nuts.

Storage

Store the mix in a cool, dry place. Once made, store in an airtight container and consume within 3 days

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Zesty Cheer Organic Lemon & Poppy Loaf Mix
  • 10 mins prep 45-60 mins bake
  • Just add:
  • For 1 loaf:
  • 2 eggs
  • 100g melted unsalted butter
  • 2 medium-size lemons
  • Make It Vegan:
  • For 1 loaf:
  • 150ml any dairy-free milk
  • 65g vegetable spread
  • 2 medium-size lemons
  • Instructions:
  • 1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Grease a baking tin with butter or vegetable spread.
  • 2. Grate zest of 1 lemon and squeeze 2 lemons (you should have 90ml lemon juice). In a large bowl combine 2 eggs, 100g melted unsalted butter, 90ml lemon juice and lemon zest.
  • Vegan: combine 150ml dairy-free milk, 65g vegetable spread, 90ml lemon juice and lemon zest.
  • 3. Add your lemon & poppy loaf mix to the wet mixture and stir until well combined.
  • 4. Pour the batter into the tin and bake for 45-60 mins or until a round-ended knife inserted into the centre of the loaf comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow to cool before eating. Enjoy!
  • Decorate your loaf with some caramelised lemons!

Number of uses

Makes 1 Loaf

Name and address

  • Superbake Ltd,
  • Unit 3,
  • Cedar Court,
  • 1 Royal Oak Yard,
  • London,
  • SE1 3GA.

Net Contents

270g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g dry productPer 58g slice made with eggs and butter
Energy1465kJ770kJ
-350kcal185kcal
Fat5g10g
- saturated0.8g5.7g
Carbohydrate 75g21g
- sugars36.2g10g
Fibre5g1.5g
Protein7g3.6g
Salt0.4g0.1g
Love lemons, love this mix (although it had help!)

4 stars

I had doubts about using this mix having read the reviews (bought it before doing so) - but it was past its BB date and I wanted to try it. I made the non-vegan version (melted butter), added an extra lemon (juice and zest), a little elderflower cordial and some fresh raspberries, popped it into a lined loaf tin and baked it for around 45 mins. Initially I thought it might be a bit dry so I did a lemon drizzle type topping with granulated sugar, more lemon juice and zest and (wait for it) a generous slug or two of gin. Result? Once the icing had soaked in and the cake left overnight, it made a really lovely pudding. It was quite damp as a result of my adjustments and of course less healthy and more calorific than the plain packet mix but it's a product I'd certainly have again, albeit one I'd meddle with. I've given four stars because I feel it did need the extra help but it worked for us.

came out very dry, and I only had it in the oven f

1 stars

came out very dry, and I only had it in the oven for the shortest amount of time. No flavour at all. The only lemon taste we got was from the icing that I've made.

This was vile! Felt very annoyed I wasted two love

1 stars

This was vile! Felt very annoyed I wasted two lovely eggs on it. I hate waste but the whole lot went in the bin.

We loved this! Easy to make. I made the non-vegan

5 stars

We loved this! Easy to make. I made the non-vegan version using eggs and soft margarine and it turned out lovely. Not very sweet, but very soft, moist and very lemony if you use the right amount of lemon juice and zest as stated, with decent sized lemons. Great for coeliacs and those wanting to reduce sugar. I'd say keep an eye on it in the oven though. Mine was done in 40 minutes, considerably less than the time stated on the pack.

Lovely

5 stars

Made this the vegan version and it was delicious! Moist and tasty! Will definitely try some more superfoods products 😃

Healthy but not a sweet traditional lemon drizzle

1 stars

It is a healthy product and I would recommend it to someone on a diet, but I wouldn't buy it anymore. I made a vegan version and found the cake not sweet at all, not even little. It has little of lemon flavour only. I additionally made a lemon icing to improve the cake sweetness but it didn't bring a huge difference. The cake was fluffy and moisture though. If you wanna use this product, add some sugar, flour and baking powder. No from me

