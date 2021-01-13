By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Milk & White Egg Hunt 475G

Tesco Milk & White Egg Hunt 475G
£ 5.00
£1.06/100g

New

1/8 of a pack
  • Energy1352kJ 324kcal
    16%
  • Fat17.9g
    26%
  • Saturates10.9g
    55%
  • Sugars36.7g
    41%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2292kJ / 548kcal

Product Description

  • An assortment of hollow milk chocolates and hollow white chocolates.
  • Milk & White Chocolate Hollow chocolate eggs & shapes for the ultimate egg hunt
  • Pack size: 475G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (70%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter†, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass†, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], White Chocolate (30%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter†, Dried Skimmed Milk, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring].

†Rainforest Alliance Certified™. Find out more at ra.org

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Foil. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

475g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (59g)
Energy2292kJ / 548kcal1352kJ / 324kcal
Fat30.4g17.9g
Saturates18.5g10.9g
Carbohydrate62.2g36.7g
Sugars62.2g36.7g
Fibre0.8g0.5g
Protein6.1g3.6g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Offer

