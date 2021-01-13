Tesco Milk & White Egg Hunt 475G
Product Description
- An assortment of hollow milk chocolates and hollow white chocolates.
- Milk & White Chocolate Hollow chocolate eggs & shapes for the ultimate egg hunt
- Pack size: 475G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (70%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter†, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass†, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], White Chocolate (30%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter†, Dried Skimmed Milk, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring].
†Rainforest Alliance Certified™. Find out more at ra.org
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Foil. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
475g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a pack (59g)
|Energy
|2292kJ / 548kcal
|1352kJ / 324kcal
|Fat
|30.4g
|17.9g
|Saturates
|18.5g
|10.9g
|Carbohydrate
|62.2g
|36.7g
|Sugars
|62.2g
|36.7g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.5g
|Protein
|6.1g
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
