Heat & Enjoy Oriental Style Selection 200G

£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy423kJ 102kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.1g
    9%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 423kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Chicken wontons: Chicken and mixed vegetables in pastry. 4 Vegetable spring rolls: Crisp pastries filled with red peppers, bean sprouts and water chestnuts, flavoured with ginger, garlic and sesame oil. 4 Prawn toasts: Minced prawn and water chestnuts on white bread topped with sesame seeds.
  • A selection of Oriental Style classics; Chicken Wontons, Spring Rolls and Prawn Toast
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always before the 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200ºc/Fan 180ºc/Gas 6 10-12 mins. Place product onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 14-16 mins Place product onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not Suitable for microwave heating

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones and shell, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical Values1/2 pack (90g**)Per 100g
Energy423kJ470kJ102kcal113kcal
Fat6.1g6.8g
Saturates0.5g0.5g
Carbohydrate8.4g9.3g
Sugars0.5g0.6g
Fibre0.9g1.0g
Protein2.8g3.1g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 100g typically weighs 90g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones and shell, some may remain.

  • 2 chicken wontons
    • Energy367kJ 87kcal
      4%
    • Fat3.4g
      5%
    • Saturates0.3g
      2%
    • Sugars0.7g
      1%
    • Salt0.2g
      3%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1111kJ

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (19%), Rapeseed Oil, Carrot, Red Pepper, Potato, Rice Flour, Peas, Spring Onion, Water Chestnut, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sesame Oil, Sugar, Soya Bean, Wheat, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), White Pepper, Chilli Powder.

    Allergy Information

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1111kJ367kJ265kcal87kcal
    Fat10.4g3.4g
    Saturates0.9g0.3g
    Carbohydrate30.3g10.0g
    Sugars2.2g0.7g
    Fibre2.2g0.7g
    Protein11.4g3.8g
    Salt0.8g0.2g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 2 vegetable spring rolls,2 prawn toast
    • Energy408kJ 98kcal 492kJ 119kcal
      6%
    • Fat5.5g 9.4g
      13%
    • Saturates0.4g 0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars0.7g 0.3g
      <1%
    • Salt0.2g 0.2g
      3%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1236kJ

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Carrot (11%), Cabbage, Red Pepper (9%), Rice Flour, Bean Sprouts, Spring Onion, Soya Bean, Water Chestnut, Potato Starch, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Rice Wine, Salt, Sesame Oil, Wheat, Sugar, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Chilli Powder, White Pepper.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil, Prawn (Crustacean) (25%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Water Chestnut, Sesame Seeds, Dried Egg White, Salt, Yeast, Sugar, Potato Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), White Pepper.

    Allergy Information

    Number of uses

    2 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving containsPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1236kJ408kJ296kcal98kcal
    Fat16.6g5.5g39.3g9.4g
    Saturates1.1g0.4g3.1g0.7g
    Carbohydrate31.1g10.3g20.1g4.8g
    Sugars2.0g0.7g1.2g0.3g
    Fibre2.3g0.8g4.4g1.1g
    Protein4.4g1.5g12.8g3.1g
    Salt0.7g0.2g1.0g0.2g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

