Heat & Enjoy Oriental Style Selection 200G
- Energy423kJ 102kcal5%
- Fat6.1g9%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 423kJ
Product Description
- 4 Chicken wontons: Chicken and mixed vegetables in pastry. 4 Vegetable spring rolls: Crisp pastries filled with red peppers, bean sprouts and water chestnuts, flavoured with ginger, garlic and sesame oil. 4 Prawn toasts: Minced prawn and water chestnuts on white bread topped with sesame seeds.
- A selection of Oriental Style classics; Chicken Wontons, Spring Rolls and Prawn Toast
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always before the 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200ºc/Fan 180ºc/Gas 6 10-12 mins. Place product onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 14-16 mins Place product onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not Suitable for microwave heating
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones and shell, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/2 pack (90g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|423kJ
|470kJ
|102kcal
|113kcal
|Fat
|6.1g
|6.8g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|8.4g
|9.3g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.0g
|Protein
|2.8g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 100g typically weighs 90g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones and shell, some may remain.
- 2 chicken wontons
- Energy367kJ 87kcal4%
- Fat3.4g5%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1111kJ
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (19%), Rapeseed Oil, Carrot, Red Pepper, Potato, Rice Flour, Peas, Spring Onion, Water Chestnut, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sesame Oil, Sugar, Soya Bean, Wheat, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), White Pepper, Chilli Powder.
Allergy Information
For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always before the 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 1111kJ 367kJ 265kcal 87kcal Fat 10.4g 3.4g Saturates 0.9g 0.3g Carbohydrate 30.3g 10.0g Sugars 2.2g 0.7g Fibre 2.2g 0.7g Protein 11.4g 3.8g Salt 0.8g 0.2g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- 2 vegetable spring rolls,2 prawn toast
- Energy408kJ 98kcal 492kJ 119kcal6%
- Fat5.5g 9.4g13%
- Saturates0.4g 0.7g4%
- Sugars0.7g 0.3g<1%
- Salt0.2g 0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1236kJ
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Carrot (11%), Cabbage, Red Pepper (9%), Rice Flour, Bean Sprouts, Spring Onion, Soya Bean, Water Chestnut, Potato Starch, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Rice Wine, Salt, Sesame Oil, Wheat, Sugar, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Chilli Powder, White Pepper.,
INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil, Prawn (Crustacean) (25%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Water Chestnut, Sesame Seeds, Dried Egg White, Salt, Yeast, Sugar, Potato Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always before the 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g A serving contains Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 1236kJ 408kJ 296kcal 98kcal Fat 16.6g 5.5g 39.3g 9.4g Saturates 1.1g 0.4g 3.1g 0.7g Carbohydrate 31.1g 10.3g 20.1g 4.8g Sugars 2.0g 0.7g 1.2g 0.3g Fibre 2.3g 0.8g 4.4g 1.1g Protein 4.4g 1.5g 12.8g 3.1g Salt 0.7g 0.2g 1.0g 0.2g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
