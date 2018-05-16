Wicks Manor Olde English Sausage Meat 454G

Product Description
- Olde English Sausage Meat
- Family Farmers & Butchers
- We grow the crop to feed our pigs at Wicks Manor
- East Anglia - Born & bred, farmed & fed
- Pack size: 454G
Information
Ingredients
Pork (75%), Water, Rusk (contains Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Herbs, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Ground Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Yeast Extract, Antioxidant (L-Ascorbic Acid), Spice and Herb Extracts
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Once opened consume within 48 hours. Do not exceed use by date.
Produce of
Produced in the UK from UK farm reared pork
Name and address
- Wicks Manor,
- Tolleshunt Major,
- Maldon,
- Essex,
- CM9 8JU.
Return to
Net Contents
454g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g as sold
|Energy (kJ)
|1004
|Energy (kcal)
|240
|Fat (g)
|15
|- of which Saturates (g)
|5.1
|Carbohydrates (g)
|7.9
|- of which sugars (g)
|0.0
|Protein (g)
|16
|Salt (g)
|2.1
