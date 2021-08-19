Stella Artois Lager 12X284ml

My wife has drank Stella since the 1960s
I like the 284 size of bottle. Never drink out of cans.
Prefer the offer you usually have for 20 bottles
Would give it zero stars if I could, they've reduced the alcohol level and in doing so ruined what was a perfectly good beer. Becks have done the same. Both beers are truly awful. We now pay the extra and buy Peroni, we pray to God they don't balls that one up too!
No taste.%4.6 Stella is not upto cop...
I like it.
Awful
Actually 0/5. Sweet and nasty aftertaste. The revised 4.6% Stella is hardly premium and tastes dreadful. What on earth were you thinking of Stella?