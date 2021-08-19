We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Stella Artois Lager 12X284ml

2.8(6)Write a review
image 1 of Stella Artois Lager 12X284ml

Aldi Price Match

£7.99
£2.34/litre

Aldi Price Match

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Stella Artois Lager 12X284ml
  • www.tapintoyourbeer.com
  • Over 600 years of Belgian brewing expertise, brought to life in a beautifully balanced lager. With a flavourful taste and a clean finish, Stella Artois is meant to be savoured.
  • 12 x 1.3 UK Units per bottle
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • drinkaware.co.uk for the facts
  • Please Recycle
  • Pack size: 3408ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  • With a flavourful taste and a clean finish, Stella Artois is meant to be savoured

ABV

4.6% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Side Panel

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.

Distributor address

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.

Return to

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.
  • Consumer Helpline: 0800 65 560 75
  • www.stellaartois.com

Net Contents

12 x 284ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 284ml
Energy165kJ /469kJ /
(kJ / kcal)39kcal112kcal
Fat0g0g
of which saturates0g0g
Carbohydrates3.2g8.9g
of which sugars0.3g0.9g
Protein0.4g1.0g
Salt0g0g
View all Beer - Lager

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

6 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

My wife has drank Stella since the 1960s

5 stars

I like the 284 size of bottle. Never drink out of cans.

Prefer the offer you usually have for 20 bottles

4 stars

Prefer the offer you usually have for 20 bottles

Would give it zero stars if I could, they've reduc

1 stars

Would give it zero stars if I could, they've reduced the alcohol level and in doing so ruined what was a perfectly good beer. Becks have done the same. Both beers are truly awful. We now pay the extra and buy Peroni, we pray to God they don't balls that one up too!

No taste.%4.6 Stella is not upto cop...

1 stars

No taste.%4.6 Stella is not upto cop...

I like it.

5 stars

I like it.

Awful

1 stars

Actually 0/5. Sweet and nasty aftertaste. The revised 4.6% Stella is hardly premium and tastes dreadful. What on earth were you thinking of Stella?

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here