Heat & Enjoy Battered Cod 340G
- Energy1415kJ 337kcal17%
- Fat12.9g18%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1415kJ
Product Description
- Skinless and boneless cod (Gadus morhua) fillets in a crisp batter.
- Succulent North Atlantic cod encased in a crispy golden batter
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (58%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Potato Starch, Salt, Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Tapioca Starch, Chickpea Flour, Dextrose, Wheat Fibre, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 22 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 26 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
340g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1 typical fillet (152g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1415kJ
|832kJ
|337kcal
|198kcal
|Fat
|12.9g
|7.6g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|33.7g
|19.8g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.1g
|Protein
|20.6g
|12.1g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 340g typically weighs 303g.
|-
|-
Safety information
