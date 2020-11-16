By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heat & Enjoy Battered Cod 340G

Heat & Enjoy Battered Cod 340G
1 typical fillet
  • Energy1415kJ 337kcal
    17%
  • Fat12.9g
    18%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1415kJ

Product Description

  • Skinless and boneless cod (Gadus morhua) fillets in a crisp batter.
  • Succulent North Atlantic cod encased in a crispy golden batter
  • Pack size: 340G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (58%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Potato Starch, Salt, Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Tapioca Starch, Chickpea Flour, Dextrose, Wheat Fibre, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 22 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 26 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical Values1 typical fillet (152g**)Per 100g
Energy1415kJ832kJ337kcal198kcal
Fat12.9g7.6g
Saturates1.4g0.8g
Carbohydrate33.7g19.8g
Sugars0.7g0.4g
Fibre1.9g1.1g
Protein20.6g12.1g
Salt1.5g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 340g typically weighs 303g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

