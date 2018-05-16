Strong Roots The Bean & Beet Burger 300g
New
Typical values per 100g: Energy 848
Product Description
- Individually quick-frozen kidney bean, beetroot, and bulgar coated in a crispy beetroot crumb.
- A flavour filled favourite that's got lots of the good stuff inside: kidney beans, beetroot, and bulgur wheat. Delicious sandwiched between toast and smothered in grilled cheese, or swaddled in leaves and crunchy vegetables as part of a wrap, the Strong Roots Beet & Bean is a freezer must have.
- Having grown up on a farm, our founder has always known the importance of Strong Roots. Staying true to our roots and vegetables grown in rich soil-we serve food that fills you up and keeps you grounded.
- Beans, beets and bulgur wheat. A bold combination for fans of adventures in flavours
- Kidney Beans, Beetroot & Bulgur Wheat Perfectly Seasoned and Full of Flavour
- Low in Sugar and Saturated Fat
- High in Fibre
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 300G
- Low in Sugar
- High in Fibre
- Low in Saturated Fat
Information
Ingredients
Kidney Beans 24%, Water, Sunflower Oil, Crumb (Beetroot 5%, Potato, Yeast), Cooked Bulgur Wheat (Gluten) 7%, Beetroot 6%, Carrot, Potato Flakes, Wheat Flour (Gluten), Bread Crumbs (Wheat Flour (Gluten), Salt, Yeast), Corn Starch, Mustard (Water, Mustard Seed, Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Flavour, Spices), Salt, Dried Vegetables (Onion, Tomato, Garlic), Herbs, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Garlic Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Wheat
Storage
Keep Frozen at -18°COnce defrosted do not re-freeze
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat the oven.
2. Place the frozen product in a single layer on an oven tray.
3. During cooking, turn once.
All appliances vary and these are guidelines only.
Number of uses
4 servings per container; Serving size 1 burger (75g)
Name and address
- Produced and Packed for:
- Strong Roots,
- The Root System,
- 10 Terminus Mills,
- Dublin 6,
- D06 F2H7,
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 75g as consumed (oven cooked)
|Energy
|848
|746 kJ
|203
|179 kcal
|Fat
|10.4
|8.9 G
|of which saturates
|1.0
|.9 G
|Carbohydrate
|19.1
|17.5 G
|of which sugars
|2.2
|1.6 G
|Fibre
|7.6
|6.6 G
|Protein
|4.7
|4.0 G
|Salt
|1.27
|1.15 G
|-
|-
