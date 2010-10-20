By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mini Babybel Original Cheese Snacks 10X20g 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Mini Babybel Original Cheese Snacks 10X20g 200G
£ 1.99
£9.95/kg

Product Description

  • Mini Babybel Orig Chse Snacks 10x20g 200g
  • Mini Babybel® Original is the delicious, nutritious and convenient snack for everyones (both kids and adults).
  • A 100% real cheese snack for any occasion, at home or on-the-go. Easy to pop in a rucksack or bag, making it ideal for snacks and lunches at work or school
  • Made from 155ml of milk in each cheese, making it:
  • - Rich in protein
  • - Rich in calcium
  • Free from added colours, flavours and preservatives
  • It is safe to eat whilst pregnant and suitable for vegetarians and lactose intolerants.
  • 100% Real Cheese
  • Mini Babybel® Original, the delicious snack for kids and adults
  • A real cheese snack for any occasion, at home or on-the-go
  • Naturally rich in calcium and protein
  • Free from added colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians and lactose intolerants
  • Pack size: 200G
  • Naturally rich in calcium and protein

Information

Ingredients

Made from Pasteurised Milk

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated after purchase

Warnings

  • To avoid choking hazards for children under 4, cut into bite-size pieces. Children should always be supervised while eating.

Name and address

  • Bel,
  • B.P. 114,
  • 92151 Suresnes Cedex,
  • France.
  • Bel UK Ltd,
  • 160 London Road,

Return to

  • Bel UK Ltd,
  • 160 London Road,
  • Sevenoaks,
  • TN13 2JA.
  • www.babybel.co.uk
  • Consumer careline:
  • 0800 030 4594 (GB) /
  • 1 800 904 000 (ROI)
  • Freepost Bel UK Consumer Care.

Net Contents

10 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Mini Babybel®
Energy1279 kJ256 kJ
-308 kcal62 kcal
Fat24 g4.8 g
of which saturates16 g3.2 g
Carbohydrate< 0.01 g< 0.01 g
of which sugars< 0.01 g< 0.01 g
Protein23 g4.6 g
Salt1.8 g0.36 g
Calcium700 mg (88%*)140 mg (18%*)
* Reference intake--

Safety information

View more safety information

To avoid choking hazards for children under 4, cut into bite-size pieces. Children should always be supervised while eating.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Peperami Original Mini Salami 10 X 10G

Regular price £2, Clubcard Price £1.40. Offer valid from 23/09 until 13/10 If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.

£ 2.00
£2.00/100g

Regular price £2, Clubcard Price £1.40. Offer valid from 23/09 until 13/10 If the Clubcard Price doesn't show in the guide price/order total, don't worry, we'll only charge you the Clubcard Price, which you'll see it on your final receipt.

Tesco Greek Style Yogurt 500G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.10/100g

Aldi Price Match

Frubes Strawberry Red Berry & Peach Yogurts 9X37g

£ 2.00
£0.60/100g

Cheestrings Original 8Pk Cheese Snacks 160G

£ 1.95
£12.19/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here