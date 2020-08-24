By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mentos Spearmint 5 Pack 190G

Product Description

  • Chewy spearmint flavoured sweets.
  • Just Natural Mint Flavour and Colours
  • Pack size: 190G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Starch, Maltodextrin, Cocoa Butter, Natural Mint Flavouring, Thickeners (Gellan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Gum Arabic), Emulsifier (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Colours (Anthocyanins, Beta-Carotene)

Name and address

  • Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V.,
  • P.O.Box 3000,
  • 4800 DA Breda,
  • Holland.

Return to

  • Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V.,
  • P.O.Box 3000,
  • 4800 DA Breda,
  • Holland.

Net Contents

5 x 38g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1654 kJ / 390 kcal
Fat1.9 g
- Saturates1.9 g
Carbohydrate93 g
- Sugars69 g
Protein0 g
Salt0.1 g
of which:-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

