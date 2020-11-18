Sma Pro 3 Growing Up Milk 200Ml
Product Description
- Fortified milk drink for young children from 1 year onwards.
- Stage 3, 1-3 yr
- Nutritionally tailored for young children.
- Leading baby nutrition research for over 100 years
- SMA® PRO Growing Up Milk is one way to help support your child's nutrient intake in combination with a healthy balanced diet. It has a blend of ingredients tailored to support young children's healthy growth, up until their 4th birthday.
- SMA® PRO Growing Up Milk contains vitamin D and calcium to support the normal growth and development of bones, contains a blend of vitamins, including A, C & D to help support the normal function of a child's immune system and is enriched with iron to help support normal cognitive development in a child's brain. And inspired by our research into natures wonderful nutrients now contains 2'FL which is structurally identical to the most abundent oligosacaride found in breast milk
- † The beneficial effect of essential fatty acids is obtained with a daily intake of 10g of Linoleic acid and 2 g of α-linolenic acid.
- Ready-to-feed liquids do not require any preparation. Just shake and pour them straight into a beaker. Available in 1 litre resealable carton and 200 ml on-the-go carton with handy straw. Perfect for use at home, out-and-about, nights away or time with the grandparents. Also available in 800 g powder.
- Science Inspired By Nature
- SMA® Nutrition has been leading research in baby nutrition for over 100 years and our team of nutritionists have expert understanding of the evolving nutritional needs of young children, as they go through an amazing period of physical growth and cognitive development.
- Ready to Use
- Nutritionally Tailored for Young Children
- 2'Fl Iron, Vitamins A, C, D
- Pack size: 200ML
- Vitamin D and calcium to support the normal growth and development of bones
- Vitamins, including A, C & D to help support the normal function of a child's immune system and is enriched with iron to help support normal cognitive development in a child's brain
Information
Ingredients
Water, Skimmed Milk, Whey Permeate (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Cream (Milk), Maltodextrin, Corn Starch, Lactose (Milk), Calcium Citrate, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Citrate), Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Phosphate, Calcium Chloride, 2' Fucosyllactose (2'FL), Vitamin C, Thickener (Carrageenan), Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Riboflavin, Vitamin A, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Before opening store in a cool dry place (4-25ºC) away from direct light. For best before end see top of carton.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparing Your Toddler's Drink
- Failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your toddler ill.
- 1 Wash hands well. Wash and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturer's instructions.
- 2 If carton is damaged in any way, do not use. Shake carton well and unscrew cap. Pour desired amount into a sterilised beaker and place a lid on the beaker. Replace plastic cap on carton.
- 3 SMA® PRO Growing Up Milk can be fed at room temperature. If required to heat, stand filled beaker in warm water, do not immerse the lid.
- 4 Before feeding shake the beaker well. If warmed, test temperature by shaking a few drops onto the inside of your wrist - milk should be lukewarm.
- Feeding Guide from 12 Months to 3 Years
- All toddlers have different nutritional needs, but after 12 months we recommend your child has around 400 ml of milk per day. You can feed your child up to 2 servings per day depending on their individual nutritional needs.
- Important Feeding Information
- - Check best before date
- - Once open, reseal carton and store only in the fridge (5ºC or below). Consume within 24 hours
- - For hygienic reasons, discard unfinished feed as soon as possible, and always within 1 hour
- - Do not alter or add to milk drink unless medically directed
- - Do not warm in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding
- - Do not freeze
Warnings
- IMPORTANT NOTICE
- SMA® PRO Growing Up Milk is suitable for young children from 1-3 years, as part of a healthy balanced diet and it is not a breast milk substitute. Breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk with your toddler's teeth, as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Never leave your toddler alone during feeding as there is a risk they might choke.
1 Years
Upper age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Energy
|262 kJ (63 kcal)
|Fat
|3.1 g
|(of which, saturates
|0.7 g
|of which, unsaturates
|2.1 g)
|Carbohydrate
|7.7 g
|(of which, sugars
|4.7 g)
|Protein
|1 g
|Salt* (=Sodium x 2.5)
|0.09 g
|Vitamin A
|60 µg (15%)
|Vitamin D
|1.05 µg (15%)
|Vitamin C
|15 mg (33%)
|Riboflavin
|0.28 mg (40%)
|Vitamin B12
|0.41 µg (51%)
|Calcium
|117 mg (21%)
|Iron
|1.2 mg (15%)
|Zinc
|0.75 mg (15%)
|Iodine
|20 µg (25%)
|2'Fucosyllactose (2'FL)
|25 mg
|α-linolenic acid (ALA)†
|93 mg
|Linolenic acid (LA)†
|495 mg
|Vitamins:
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|Others:
|-
|Omega 3 & 6:
|-
|%RI = Reference Intake, the amount of vitamins and minerals required per day by young children to help meet their daily nutritional requirements
|-
|Salt is calculated as sodium x 2.5
|-
|†beneficial effect of essential fatty acids is obtained with a daily intake of 10 g of linoliec acid and 2 g of α-linolenic acid
|-
Safety information
IMPORTANT NOTICE SMA® PRO Growing Up Milk is suitable for young children from 1-3 years, as part of a healthy balanced diet and it is not a breast milk substitute. Breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk with your toddler's teeth, as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Never leave your toddler alone during feeding as there is a risk they might choke.
