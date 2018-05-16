Cadbury Mini Eggs Easter Egg 507G
New
Product Description
- Hollow Milk Chocolate Egg with Sugar Coated Milk Chocolate Candies (10 %) and one Bag of Solid Milk Chocolate Eggs in a Crisp Sugar Shell.
- Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk and sugar coated milk chocolate candies.
- 1/17 eggs 1 portion = 7 % of the RI* of kcal
- *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
- 8x eggs 1 portion = 6 % of the RI* of kcal
- *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- www.cocoalife.org
- Easter egg with micro mini eggs inclusions +1 bag of mini eggs
- Your Easter Egg Has Been Made With Cadbury Dairy Milk
- Approximately 17 portions per hollow shell egg
- 3 - 4 portions per pack
- Be a Good Egg
- Let's Recycle
- Plastic - Not Yet Recycled
- Learn more at recyclenow.com
- 100% sustainably sourced cocoa
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 507G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Warnings
- Choking hazard: This product is not suitable for children under 4.
Recycling info
Card. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Net Contents
507g ℮
Safety information
- Each 25 g contains
- Energy554 kJ 133 kcal7%
- Fat7.4 g11%
- Saturates4.2 g21%
- Sugars14 g16%
- Salt0.06 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2215 kJ
Information
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476, Sunflower Lecithins), Whole Milk Powder, Starch, Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Curcumin), Maize Protein, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 35 % minimum
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per portion (25 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 2215 kJ 554 kJ 8400 kJ / - 530 kcal 133 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 30 g 7.4 g 70 g of which Saturates 17 g 4.2 g 20 g Carbohydrate 58 g 14 g 260 g of which Sugars 57 g 14 g 90 g Fibre 2.2 g 0.6 g - Protein 7.0 g 1.7 g 50 g Salt 0.24 g 0.06 g 6 g *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
- Each 25 g contains
- Energy518 kJ 124 kcal6%
- Fat5.4 g8%
- Saturates3.1 g16%
- Sugars17 g19%
- Salt0.04 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2072 kJ
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Modified Starches (Maize, Tapioca), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Carotenes), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per 8 eggs (25 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 2072 kJ 518 kJ 8400 kJ / - 494 kcal 124 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 21 g 5.4 g 70 g of which Saturates 13 g 3.1 g 20 g Carbohydrate 70 g 18 g 260 g of which Sugars 69 g 17 g 90 g Fibre 1.6 g 0.4 g - Protein 4.2 g 1.0 g 50 g Salt 0.15 g 0.04 g 6 g *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
