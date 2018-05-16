By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Mini Eggs Easter Egg 507G

Cadbury Mini Eggs Easter Egg 507G
£ 12.00
£2.37/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow Milk Chocolate Egg with Sugar Coated Milk Chocolate Candies (10 %) and one Bag of Solid Milk Chocolate Eggs in a Crisp Sugar Shell.
  • Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk and sugar coated milk chocolate candies.
  • 1/17 eggs 1 portion = 7 % of the RI* of kcal
  • *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
  • Cadbury Mini eggs.
  • 8x eggs 1 portion = 6 % of the RI* of kcal
  • *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Easter egg with micro mini eggs inclusions +1 bag of mini eggs
  • Your Easter Egg Has Been Made With Cadbury Dairy Milk
  • Approximately 17 portions per hollow shell egg
  • Cadbury Mini eggs.
  • 3 - 4 portions per pack
  • Be a Good Egg
  • Let's Recycle
  • Plastic - Not Yet Recycled
  • Learn more at recyclenow.com
  • 100% sustainably sourced cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 507G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Warnings

  • Choking hazard: This product is not suitable for children under 4.

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

507g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

  • Each 25 g contains
    • Energy554 kJ 133 kcal
      7%
    • Fat7.4 g
      11%
    • Saturates4.2 g
      21%
    • Sugars14 g
      16%
    • Salt0.06 g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2215 kJ

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476, Sunflower Lecithins), Whole Milk Powder, Starch, Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Curcumin), Maize Protein, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 35 % minimum

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (25 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy2215 kJ554 kJ8400 kJ /
    -530 kcal133 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat30 g7.4 g70 g
    of which Saturates17 g4.2 g20 g
    Carbohydrate58 g14 g260 g
    of which Sugars57 g14 g90 g
    Fibre2.2 g0.6 g-
    Protein7.0 g1.7 g50 g
    Salt0.24 g0.06 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
  • Each 25 g contains
    • Energy518 kJ 124 kcal
      6%
    • Fat5.4 g
      8%
    • Saturates3.1 g
      16%
    • Sugars17 g
      19%
    • Salt0.04 g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2072 kJ

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Modified Starches (Maize, Tapioca), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Carotenes), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 8 eggs (25 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy2072 kJ518 kJ8400 kJ /
    -494 kcal124 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat21 g5.4 g70 g
    of which Saturates13 g3.1 g20 g
    Carbohydrate70 g18 g260 g
    of which Sugars69 g17 g90 g
    Fibre1.6 g0.4 g-
    Protein4.2 g1.0 g50 g
    Salt0.15 g0.04 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

