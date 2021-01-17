By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Garlic Mayonnaise With Caramelised Onion 265G

5(1)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen Garlic Mayonnaise With Caramelised Onion 265G
£ 1.40
£0.53/100g

New

One tablespoon (15g)
  • Energy338kJ 82kcal
    4%
  • Fat8.6g
    12%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 338kJ / 82kcal

Product Description

  • Dressing made from rapeseed oil, glucose-fructose syrup and modified potato starch with reconstituted dried garlic and caramelised onion flavour.
  • Pack size: 265G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil (59%), Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Reconstituted Dried Garlic (3.5%), Salt, Modified Potato Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Curcumin).

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks. Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use. 

Number of uses

approx. 17 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

265g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne tablespoon (15g)Per 100g
Energy338kJ / 82kcal2253kJ / 547kcal
Fat8.6g57.5g
Saturates0.6g4.0g
Carbohydrate1.1g7.1g
Sugars0.7g4.5g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein<0.1g0.4g
Salt0.2g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Yum!!

5 stars

You wouldn’t be able to tell this is vegan at all. Tastes creamy and is full of flavour. Will definitely buy again

