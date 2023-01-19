Kinder Egg Hunt Kit 150G

Disappointing
Very disappointing for the price
New
Store in a Cool Dry Place, Away from Direct Sunlight.Best before see base
150g ℮
WARNING. TOY INSIDE. SMALL PARTS. ADULT SUPERVISION RECOMMENDED.
Fine Milk Chocolate 40% (Sugar, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Oil, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk Constituents: 33% - Total Cocoa Constituents: 13%, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 32% minimum, Milk Solids 22.5% minimum
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2377 kJ
|-
|570 kcal
|Fat
|35g
|of which Saturates
|22.6g
|Carbohydrates
|54.8g
|of which Sugars
|54.5g
|Protein
|8.5g
|Salt
|0.308g
Fine Milk Chocolate 50% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya) Vanillin, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts (5.8%), Concentrated Butter, Dark Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Glazing Agents (Gum Arabic, Shellac), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Flavourings, Total Milk Constituents: 28%, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 32.5% Milk Solids 22% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 50% minimum
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2401 kJ
|-
|576 kcal
|Fat
|36.6g
|of which Saturates
|21.2g
|Carbohydrates
|52.5g
|of which Sugars
|52.2g
|Protein
|8.3g
|Salt
|0.28g
Fine Milk Chocolate 45% (Sugar, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts (6.5%) Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk Constituents: 29.5% - Total Cocoa Constituents: 14.5%, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 32% minimum, Milk Solids 22.5% minimum
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2431 kJ
|-
|583 kcal
|Fat
|37.2g
|of which Saturates
|22g
|Carbohydrates
|52.4g
|of which Sugars
|52.1g
|Protein
|9g
|Salt
|0.330g
Fine Milk Chocolate 47% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk Constituents: 32% - Total Cocoa Constituents: 15%, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 32% minimum, Milk Solids 22.5% minimum
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2302 kJ
|-
|552 kcal
|Fat
|34.2g
|of which Saturates
|22.6g
|Carbohydrates
|52.3g
|of which Sugars
|52.1g
|Protein
|8.1g
|Salt
|0.323g
Fine Milk Chocolate 45% (Sugar, Milk, Powder, Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya) Vanillin, Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm Shea), Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk Constituents: 32% - Total Cocoa Constituents: 14.5%, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 22.5% minimum, Cocoa Solids 32% minimum
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2413 kJ
|-
|576 kcal
|Fat
|36.6g
|of which Saturates
|21.2g
|Carbohydrates
|53.9g
|of which Sugars
|53.6g
|Protein
|8.8g
|Salt
|0.305g
