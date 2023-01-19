We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kinder Egg Hunt Kit 150G

1(2)Write a review
image 1 of Kinder Egg Hunt Kit 150G
£6.50
£4.33/100g

Product Description

  • Kinder Chocolate Happy - Fine Milk Chocolate with a Milky Filling Kinder Mini Eggs - Fine Milk Chocolate Covered Mini Eggs with a Milky Hazelnut Centre. Kinder Figures - Fine Milk Chocolate Shell with Milky White Lining Kinder Surprise - Fine Milk Chocolate Shell with Milky White Lining Containing Toy - Mainly in Kit Form. Kinder Schoko-Bons - Fine Milk Chocolate Bites with a Milky Hazelnut Filling.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • For more information visit: www.kinder.co.uk
  • Each Kinder mix contains a delicious assortment of filled milk chocolates, milk chocolate covered mini eggs with a milky hazelnut centre, a fine milk chocolate shell with milky white lining and fine milk chocolate bites with a milky hazelnut filling.
  • Containing a toy!
  • Kinder from the start has been invented for kids, since then Kinder has offered delicious recipes in child portions.
  • © Ferrero Group. All rights reserved.

At Ferrero, we bring a little bit of pleasure to life through our iconic and much-loved brands. For over 50 years, we have been committed to providing our UK consumers with high quality products such as Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Thorntons. We are driven by our pursuit for quality and excellence, whilst staying true to our values as a family-owned business. For us this all starts with placing Quality at the Heart of everything we do. This value runs throughout our entire business, from our approach to nutrition and sustainability, to the role we play within our communities, to the unique experiences we create for our consumers.

  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds
  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a Cool Dry Place, Away from Direct Sunlight.Best before see base

Warnings

  • WARNING. TOY INSIDE. SMALL PARTS. ADULT SUPERVISION RECOMMENDED.

Name and address

  • (UK) Ferrero,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE.
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsale Road,

Return to

  • (UK) Ferrero,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE.
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsale Road,
  • Cork.
  • For more information visit www.kinder.com
  • Or contact us on 00 44 330 0538943

Net Contents

150g ℮

Safety information

WARNING. TOY INSIDE. SMALL PARTS. ADULT SUPERVISION RECOMMENDED.

  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Fine Milk Chocolate 40% (Sugar, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Oil, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk Constituents: 33% - Total Cocoa Constituents: 13%, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 32% minimum, Milk Solids 22.5% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds
  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya

Storage

  • Store in a Cool Dry Place, Away from Direct Sunlight.Best before see base

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2377 kJ
-570 kcal
Fat35g
of which Saturates22.6g
Carbohydrates54.8g
of which Sugars54.5g
Protein8.5g
Salt0.308g

  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Fine Milk Chocolate 50% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya) Vanillin, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts (5.8%), Concentrated Butter, Dark Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Glazing Agents (Gum Arabic, Shellac), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Flavourings, Total Milk Constituents: 28%, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 32.5% Milk Solids 22% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 50% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds
  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya

Storage

  • Store in a Cool Dry Place, Away from Direct Sunlight.Best before see base

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2401 kJ
-576 kcal
Fat36.6g
of which Saturates21.2g
Carbohydrates52.5g
of which Sugars52.2g
Protein8.3g
Salt0.28g

  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Fine Milk Chocolate 45% (Sugar, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts (6.5%) Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk Constituents: 29.5% - Total Cocoa Constituents: 14.5%, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 32% minimum, Milk Solids 22.5% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds
  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya

Storage

  • Store in a Cool Dry Place, Away from Direct Sunlight.Best before see base

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2431 kJ
-583 kcal
Fat37.2g
of which Saturates22g
Carbohydrates52.4g
of which Sugars52.1g
Protein9g
Salt0.330g

  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Fine Milk Chocolate 47% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk Constituents: 32% - Total Cocoa Constituents: 15%, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 32% minimum, Milk Solids 22.5% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds
  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya

Storage

  • Store in a Cool Dry Place, Away from Direct Sunlight.Best before see base

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2302 kJ
-552 kcal
Fat34.2g
of which Saturates22.6g
Carbohydrates52.3g
of which Sugars52.1g
Protein8.1g
Salt0.323g

  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Fine Milk Chocolate 45% (Sugar, Milk, Powder, Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya) Vanillin, Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm Shea), Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk Constituents: 32% - Total Cocoa Constituents: 14.5%, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 22.5% minimum, Cocoa Solids 32% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds
  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya

Storage

  • Store in a Cool Dry Place, Away from Direct Sunlight.Best before see base

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2413 kJ
-576 kcal
Fat36.6g
of which Saturates21.2g
Carbohydrates53.9g
of which Sugars53.6g
Protein8.8g
Salt0.305g
2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Disappointing

1 stars

Very disappointing for the price

not worth the money

1 stars

not worth the money

