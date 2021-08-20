Sokolow Bukowe Poultry & Pork Sausages 600G

tasty
very tasty sausages used in a bean stew were perfect
Mechanically Separated Turkey Meat (39%), Pork Meat (14%), Water, Pork Fat, Chicken Meat (7%), Pork Rinds, Salt, Potato Starch, Soya Fiber, Soya Protein, Stabilizers: Diphosphates, Triphosphates, Spices, Flavours, Spice Extracts, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Edible Natural Pork Casing
Keep refrigerated between 1-6°C, once opened, consume within 2 days and do not exceed the use by date.
Produced in Poland
600g
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1121 kJ/271 kcal
|Fat
|23,0g
|of which saturates
|9,0g
|Carbohydrate
|2,5g
|of which sugars
|0,5g
|Protein
|13,4g
|Salt
|2,0g
