Sokolow Bukowe Poultry & Pork Sausages 600G

Sokolow Bukowe Poultry & Pork Sausages 600G
£ 2.50
£0.42/100g

Product Description

  • Finely Shredded, Steamed, Smoked Pork and Chicken Sausage with Mechanically Separated Turkey Meat.
  • Packaged in modified atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Ingredients

Mechanically Separated Turkey Meat (39%), Pork Meat (14%), Water, Pork Fat, Chicken Meat (7%), Pork Rinds, Salt, Potato Starch, Soya Fiber, Soya Protein, Stabilizers: Diphosphates, Triphosphates, Spices, Flavours, Spice Extracts, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Edible Natural Pork Casing

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Cereals containing Gluten, Mustard, Milk, Celery For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Storage

Keep refrigerated between 1-6°C, once opened, consume within 2 days and do not exceed the use by date.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Product is ready to eat.

Name and address

  • Sokołów S.A.,
  • Al. 550-lecia 1,
  • 08-300 Sokołów Podlaski.

Return to

  • Sokołów S.A.,
  • Al. 550-lecia 1,
  • 08-300 Sokołów Podlaski.

Net Contents

600g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1121 kJ/271 kcal
Fat 23,0g
of which saturates 9,0g
Carbohydrate 2,5g
of which sugars 0,5g
Protein 13,4g
Salt 2,0g
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

tasty

5 stars

very tasty sausages used in a bean stew were perfect

